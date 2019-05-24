Kannur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: K Sudhakaran of Congress wins

Kannur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 1,161,364 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,19,694

Male electors: 5,41,670

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Taliparamba, Irikkur, Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadam, Mattannur, Peravoor

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, AP ABdullahkutty of the CPM won the election. He was re-elected in 2004. In 2009, Congress tasted success when candidate K Sudhakaran won the election. But CPM made a comeback in 2014 with the win of PK Sreemathi Teacher.

Demographics: Kannur has been garnering media attention for the political violence between the RSS and the CPM. Kannur is one among the many constituencies where the BJP is looking to make inroads in the aftermath of the Sabarimala verdict.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.