Kannauj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Kannauj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

May 24, 2019 14:45:01 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Subrat Pathak 563,087 Votes 49% Votes
SP Dimple Yadav 550,734 Votes 48% Votes
NOTA Nota 8,165 Votes 1% Votes
SHS Anand Vikram Singh 4,922 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sunil Bharti 4,143 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pratyush Pathak 3,883 Votes 0% Votes
AIFB Subhash Chandra Dohre 1,337 Votes 0% Votes
RSJP Sanjeev Kumar 1,203 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ankit Singh 1,163 Votes 0% Votes
BVSP Rama Devi 984 Votes 0% Votes
RKP Satya Ram 875 Votes 0% Votes
Kannauj Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 42

Total electors: 18,08,889 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,08,882

Male electors: 10,00,007

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannau(SC), Bidhuna, Rasulabad(SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a Samajwadi Party stronghold, with the Yadav family winning from this seat since 1999 elections. After Mulayam Singh Yadav vacated the seat, his son Akhilesh Yadav won the seat in 2000, going on to hold it till 2012. After he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, his wife Dimple Yadav has held the seat in the Lok Sabha.

Demographics: The constituency is dominated by the Yadavs and Muslims, who together are considered the vote banks of the Samajwadi Party. The constituency also has a considerable Rajput presence, accounting for 10 percent of the population. Meanwhile, Brahmins account for 15 percent of the population.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:45:01 IST

