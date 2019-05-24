Kannauj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Kannauj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 42

Total electors: 18,08,889 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,08,882

Male electors: 10,00,007

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannau(SC), Bidhuna, Rasulabad(SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a Samajwadi Party stronghold, with the Yadav family winning from this seat since 1999 elections. After Mulayam Singh Yadav vacated the seat, his son Akhilesh Yadav won the seat in 2000, going on to hold it till 2012. After he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, his wife Dimple Yadav has held the seat in the Lok Sabha.

Demographics: The constituency is dominated by the Yadavs and Muslims, who together are considered the vote banks of the Samajwadi Party. The constituency also has a considerable Rajput presence, accounting for 10 percent of the population. Meanwhile, Brahmins account for 15 percent of the population.

