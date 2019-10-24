Kannad Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kannad Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Aurangabad district — Aurangabad West (SC).

Constituency Name— Kannad

Constituency Number—105

District Name—Aurangabad

Total Electors—3,14,222

Female Electors—1,48,332

Male Electors—1,65,890

Others— 0

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections: In 1999, Patil Nitin Suresh of the Congress won the seat with 41,096 votes defeating Pawar Namdeo Ramrao of Shiv Sena who received 39,651 votes. Patil Nitin Suresh lost to Pawar Namdeo Ramrao of Shiv sena in 2004, who received 35,951 votes. Jadhav Harshvardhan Raibhan of Shiv Sena won the seat in 2014 receiving 62,542 votes. Udaysing Sardarsing Rajput of NCP was the runner up who lost with almost 1,600 votes.

In 2019, Shiv Sena has fielded ex-NCP leader Udaysing Sardarsing Rajput from the constituency against Santosh Kisan Kolhe of NCP. Former Shiv Sena MLA Harshawardhan Jadhav had resigned from the Maharashtra Assembly during the Maratha quota stir last year, is now fighting from Kannad as an Independent.

