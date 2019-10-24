Kankavli Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kankavli Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are no reserved seats under any category in the Sindhudurg district.

Constituency Name—Kankavli

Constituency Number — 268

District Name—Sindhudurg

Total Electors—229753

Female Electors—117011

Male Electors—112742

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, Congress candidate and former Chief Minister of the state Nitesh Narayan Rane secured 74,715 votes against BJP candidate and former MLA Jathar Promod Shantaram's 48,736 votes for the seat.

In 2009, BJP candidate Jathar Promod Shantaram won with 57,651 votes against Congress candidate Phatak Ravindra Sadanand's 57,617 votes.

Ahead of 2019 elections, Narayan Rane quit Congress to join BJP to fight for his seat against Rajan Shankar Dabholkar of MNS, Satish Jagannath Sawant of Shiv Sena, Sushil Amrutrao Rane of Congress among other opponents.

