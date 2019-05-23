Kangra Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Kishan Kapoor of BJP wins seat

Kangra Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 12,33,862 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,06,046

Male electors: 6,27,816

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Churah, Chamba, Dalhousie, Bhattiyat, Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur, Jawali, Jawalamukhi, Jaisinghpur, Sullah, Nagrota, Kangra, Shahpur, Dharamshala, Palampur, Baijnath

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 election, BJP heavyweight in the state Shanta Kumar fought and won the seat. The seat was taken over by Congress in 2004 when Chander Kumar won. In 2009, BJP made a comeback when Rajan Sushant won. Party veteran Shanta Kumar fought again in 2014 and emerged victorious.

Demographics: Kangra is the most populous district in the state. Of the 15,10,075 people living in the district, 94 percent reside in rural areas. It also has the second highest number of Scheduled Tribes population in the state (84,564). The Gaddi tribe is the most prominent of them. Almost 45 percent of the population earn their living as cultivators, according to Census 2011. BJP is planning to field former chief minister and sitting MP Shanta Kumar. The party’s tribal cell second-in-command Trilok Kapoor has also thrown his hat into the race. The Congress, meanwhile, may choose Gaddi tribe leader Thakar Singh Bharmouri.

