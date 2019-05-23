Kandhamal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kandhamal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 13

Total Electors: 11,43,602 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 5,82,340

Female Electors: 5,61,262

Assembly Constituencies: Baliguda, G Udayagiri, Phulbani, Kantamal, Boudh, Daspalla, Bhanjanagar

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence after delimitation in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJD’s Rudramadhab Ray won the seat in the 2009 elections. In the 2014 elections, BJD’s Hemendra Chandra Singh won the seat but died just three months into his term. In the ensuing by-poll, BJD candidate Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh won the seat.

Demography: The constituency came into the spotlight due to the riots that took place in the aftermath of the murder of a VHP leader in 2008, which ultimately led to the breakup between BJD and BJP. Kandhas, considered the original tribal inhabitants of the area, and the Panos, a Scheduled Caste community, are influential in the constituency.

