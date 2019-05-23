Co-presented by


Kancheepuram Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:04:47 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Devarajan C 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Elangovan M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pon Jeyaraman S P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Maragadam M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Munusamy A 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Sivaranjini.D 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIADMK Maragatham.K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramesh S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vinothraj R 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Sekar.D 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK Selvam.G 0 Votes 0% Votes
Kancheepuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 6

Total Electors: 14,80,123 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,36,993

Female Electors: 7,43,130

Assembly Constituencies: Chengalpattu, Thiruporur, Cheyyur (SC), Madurantakam, Uthiramerur, Kancheepuram

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: P Viswanathan of the Congress won the seat in 2009. In 2014 elections, K Margatham of the AIADMK defeated the DMK to win the seat.

Demography: Kancheepuram constituency is dominated by Vanniyar and Dalit communities. Weavers, who have given the famous sarees to the world, are a key segment of the voters in Kancheepuram.

Kancheepuram constituency is dominated by Vanniyar and Dalit communities. Weavers, who have given the famous sarees to the world, are a key segment of the voters in Kancheepuram.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:04:47 IST

