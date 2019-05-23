Kancheepuram Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kancheepuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 6

Total Electors: 14,80,123 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,36,993

Female Electors: 7,43,130

Assembly Constituencies: Chengalpattu, Thiruporur, Cheyyur (SC), Madurantakam, Uthiramerur, Kancheepuram

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: P Viswanathan of the Congress won the seat in 2009. In 2014 elections, K Margatham of the AIADMK defeated the DMK to win the seat.

Demography: Kancheepuram constituency is dominated by Vanniyar and Dalit communities. Weavers, who have given the famous sarees to the world, are a key segment of the voters in Kancheepuram.

