Kamthi Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kamthi Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nagpur district — Umred (SC) and Nagpur North (SC).

Constituency Name – In 2014, Chandrashekhar K Bawankule of the BJP garnered 126,755 votes and won this seat

Constituency Number – 58

District – Nagpur

Total Electors – 4,38,391

Female Electors – 2,13,398

Male Electors – 2,24,988

Third Gender – 5

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In 1999, Sulekha Narayan Kumbhare of the RPI won this seat with 45,350 votes against BJP's Manohar Bajirao Akare who netted 40,094 votes. In 2004, BJP fielded Chandrashekhar Krushnarao Bawankule who won this seat, receiving 56,128 votes against RPI's Kumbhare who netted 48,734 votes. In the 2009 election, Bawankule once again won the seat receiving 95,080 votes against Congress candidate Sunita Ramesh Gawande who got 63,987 votes. In 2014, Bawankule emerged victoriuous for the third consecutive term taking his total votes tally to 1,26,755 votes against Congress candidate Rajendra Bhausaheb Mulak who could only secure 86,753 votes.

In the 2019 Assembly election, BJP has fielded Tekchand Shrawan Sawarkar from the seat. He is up against Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar of Congress, Praful Anandrao Manke of Bahujan Samaj Party, Rajesh Bapurao Kakde of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, and Shakeebur Rahman Atiqur Rahman of AIMIM, among others.

