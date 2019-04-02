You are here:
Kamal, Kamal, Kamal, Kamal, Kamal, Kamal, Kamal, Kamal, thunders BJP’s Vineet Agarwal Sharda; online memes bloom

Politics FP Staff Apr 03, 2019 00:13:02 IST

A speech by BJP leader Vineet Sharda urging people to vote for kamal (BJP's lotus symbol) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections went viral Tuesday.

Aapko sochna hoga ki kamal chahiye ya kya chahiye (you will have to think whether you want lotus or something else)," Sharda said before firing out a chant of "kamal, kamal, kamal, kamal, kamal".

ANI shared a video of Sharda's speech at a rally in Meerut, in which he was campaigning for BJP candidate Rajendra Agrawal.

The local BJP leader's popularity grew multifold as Twitterati put up memes and jokes around his "rap"-like speech, with some even comparing him to Rap God-hitmaker Eminem. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also joined the bandwagon, calling Sharda "BJP's very own Gully Boy", in a reference to the recent Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt film.

Here are some of the best reactions on the micro-blogging website:

 

