Kamal Haasan to launch Makkal Needhi Maiam in Puducherry today; party to contest Lok Sabha elections

Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan is all set to officially launch his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in Puducherry on Wednesday. Haasan is expected to brief the media after the launch event which will take place in the party head office in Chennai.

"After almost a year of Makkal Needhi Maiam party’s ‘Journey with the people’, Makkal Needhi Maiam is happy to announce its launch in the Puducherry Union Territory. Following the launch, Makkal Needhi Maiam party president Kamal Haasan will address the media," read a circular issued by the MNM on Tuesday.

MNM was launched by Haasan on 21 February, 2018 from his hometown of Rameswaram. As part of the launch of his political faction, Haasan toured Tamil Nadu extensively to interact with locals in different villages of Tamil Nadu.

The actor-turned-politician had said he would contest the Lok Sabha elections this year. He had also said that the MNM was open to forming a single-minded alliance in the parliamentary elections.

