Kamal Haasan, HDK discuss Cauvery water-sharing in Bengaluru, say farmers of both Karnataka, Tamil Nadu important

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan and Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy met in Bengaluru on Monday and discussed the issue of Cauvery water-sharing, while maintaining that farmers from both states were equally important.

The two leaders held a joint press conference after their meeting. "Whatever problem is there, we must equally share it…farmers from both states are important,” Kumaraswamy told mediapersons, reported The Indian Express.

According to The Hindu, Kumaraswamy said that "maintaining a harmonious relations between the two states and expediting the resolution of the issue keeping the interest of farmers of both the states in mind were discussed".

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Haasan also said he was happy with the chief minister's response. "We are sharing the water. There are no two ways about it…I am happy to know that the chief minister is looking at it in the same manner,” he said.

Haasan added that though the matter was still in court, the dispute needed to be settled between the people. "The court should be the last resort. If people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka come together, I see hope in the conversation I had with him (Kumaraswamy)," The News Minute quoted Haasan as saying.

Last week, the Centre formed the Cauvery Water Management Authority after much delay. The Supreme Court had ordered the central government to expedite the process to ensure smooth distribution of water to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry during the summer months.