Kamal Haasan attends meeting with Election Commission to register his party Makkal Needhi Maiam

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 20, 2018 15:39:03 IST

New Delhi: The Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday met Election Commission officials to formally register his party. After the meeting, the actor-turned-politician told reporters he expected his party, which was launched in February, would get registered soon.

“I came here for a formal meeting. They (Election Commission) asked certain questions. They are not having any major objections,” he said.

To a query, 63-year-old Haasan said the poll panel officials told him that his party's registration would be done soon. He, however, said the Election Commission officials did not specify any time frame for it.

Asked about the party's symbol, he said there has been no decision on it yet and the issue will be first discussed within the party before approaching the Election Commission.


Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 15:39 PM

