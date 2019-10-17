Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Kalyan West profile: Sitting BJP MLA to contest as Independent as saffron alliance fields Shiv Sena candidate

Kalyan West Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST) and Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name— Kalyan West

Constituency Number—138

District Name—Thane

Total Electors— 444192

Female Electors—208726

Male Electors—235460

Third Gender—6

Reserved—No

Result in previous elections—In 2009 elections, Prakash Sukhdeo Bhoir of MNS won with 41,111 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Deolekar Rajendra Jayant who netted 35,562 votes. In 2014, Narendra Baburao Pawar of BJP defeated Vijay (Bandya) Jagannath Salvi of Shiv Sena with a margin of over 2,000 votes.

Demographics – Kalyan West constituency is a part of the Thane district. It is a part of the Konkan region. The constituency came into existence following the 2008 Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order.

In 2019, Kanchan Yogesh Kulkarni will be representing Congress in this constituency and Vishwanath Atmaram Bhoir will be representing Shiv Sena.

Narendra Pawar, whose seat has been allocated to the Shiv Sena in the seat-sharing pact between the saffron allies, declared that he would contest as an Independent from the constituency. Pawar, has the support of Shaheed Bhagat Singh's grandnephew Vikram Singh Sandhu. Under the seat-sharing pact, Sena’s Vishwanath Bhoir, who is the party’s Kalyan city president, was given the ticket from Kalyan West, following which six BJP corporators and some office-bearers had submitted their resignations.