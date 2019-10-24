Kalyan Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kalyan Rural Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST) and Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name—Kalyan Rural

Constituency Number— 144

District Name—Thane

Total Electors— 422850

Female Electors—190463

Male Electors—232331

Third Gender—56

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections—In 2009, Ramesh Ratan Patil had won the Assembly elections in this constituency by defeating Ramesh Sukarya Mhatre of Shiv Sena by netting a total of 51,149 votes. In 2014, the Shiv Sena candidate Subhash Ganu Bhoir won this seat against the former MLA with a margin of about 50,000 votes. In 2019 elections, Shiv Sena will be fielding Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre against MNS' Pramod Ratan Patil.

Demographics – Kalyan Rural is a part of Thane district. It falls under the Konkan region.

