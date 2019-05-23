Kalyan Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 19,22,046

Female electors: 8,76,551

Male electors: 10,45,495

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Ambarnath and Ulhasnagar Assembly seats were moved from Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Ambarnath (SC), Ulhasnagar, Kalyan East, Dombivali, Kalyan Rural, Mumbra-Kalwa.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Anand Prakash Paranjpe became the MP in 2009. In 2014, party leader Shrikant Shinde defeated Paranjpe, who contested the polls on an NCP ticket.

Demographics: The newly created constituency has the predominantly urban area of Kalyan-Dombivili within its boundaries. The constituency has a large Marathi-speaking population, with significant Agri and Kunbi populations. Brahmins and Marathas are also found in sizeable numbers. Muslims are found in significant numbers of sin pockets like Ambarnath and Mumbra.

