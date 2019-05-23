Co-presented by


Kalyan Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:40:11 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Sonali Ashok Gangawane 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suhas Dhananjay Bonde 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sayyed Waseem Ali Nazir Ali 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vinay Dubey 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shiva Krishnamurthy Iyer 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Gautam Baburao Waghchaure 0 Votes 0% Votes
BKP Salve Vinod Manohar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Dr. Suresh Abhiman Gawai 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHMP Mohammed Ahmed Khan (Ahmed Neta) 0 Votes 0% Votes
IUML Munir Ahmad Ansari 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJAP Milind Kamble 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mo. Yusuf Mo. Farooq Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Yasmin Banoo Mohd. Salim 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ajayshyam Ramlakhan Morya 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amrish Raj Morajkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Haresh Sambhaji Bramhane 0 Votes 0% Votes
PCP Habibur Rehman 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Sanjay Hedaoo 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Santosh Bhikaji Bhalerao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Asmita Pushkar Puranik 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chandrakant Rambhaji Mote 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nafees Ansari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Narendrbhai More 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Ravindra (Pintu) Kene 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dinkar Ranganath Phalake 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Zafarullah Gulam Rab Sayyed 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Babaji Balaram Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 19,22,046

Female electors: 8,76,551

Male electors: 10,45,495

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Ambarnath and Ulhasnagar Assembly seats were moved from Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Ambarnath (SC), Ulhasnagar, Kalyan East, Dombivali, Kalyan Rural, Mumbra-Kalwa.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena’s Anand Prakash Paranjpe became the MP in 2009. In 2014, party leader Shrikant Shinde defeated Paranjpe, who contested the polls on an NCP ticket.

Demographics: The newly created constituency has the predominantly urban area of Kalyan-Dombivili within its boundaries. The constituency has a large Marathi-speaking population, with significant Agri and Kunbi populations. Brahmins and Marathas are also found in sizeable numbers. Muslims are found in significant numbers of sin pockets like Ambarnath and Mumbra.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:40:11 IST

