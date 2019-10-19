Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Kalyan East profile: Earlier victorious as independent candidate, two-time MLA Ganpat Gaikwad gets BJP ticket

Kalyan East Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST) and Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name—Kalyan East

Constituency Number—142

District Name—Thane

Total Electors—344355

Female Electors—157385

Male Electors—186805

Third Gender—165

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections — In 2009, the sitting MLA and Independent candidate Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad won the polls. In 2014, he won this seat again by defeating another Shiv Sena candidate Gopal Ramchandra Landge with a margin of about 200 votes. In the 2019 elections, Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad of BJP is contesting against Prakash Balkrushna Tare of NCP.

Demographics – Kalyan East comes under the district of Thane. It is a part of the Konkan region.

