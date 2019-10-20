Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Kalwan profile: NCP's Nitin Pawar takes on Shiv Sena's Mohan Navsu Gangurde

Kalwan Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly elections 2019

There are five reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Nashik district — Baglan (ST), Kalwan (ST), Dindori (ST), Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST).

Constituency Name—Kalwan

Constituency Number—117

District Name—Nashik

Total Electors—267556

Female Electors—131007

Male Electors—136549

Third Gender—0

Reserved—Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections— Reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, the assembly constituency of Kalwan has been occupied by NCP since 1999. Arjun Tulshiram Pawar won the assembly elections of 2009 for the second consecutive time. He defeated Gavit Jiva Pandu of CPM with a huge margin. Pawar bagged 74388 votes as against Pandu's 58135 votes. In 2014, Jiva Pandu Gavit won the seat by defeating NCP. This year, Nitin Pawar from NCP will be contesting the elections against Mohan Navsu Gangurde of Shiv Sena.

Demographics — Located in Nashik district of Maharashtra, the assembly constituency belongs to Dindori parliamentary constituency. As per 2011, the city had a population of 208,362.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .