Kalraj Mishra, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, will not contest LS polls; to focus on 'other responsibilities'

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Deoria, Kalraj Mishra on Thursday announced that he will not contest in the ensuing general elections.

"I will not contest the elections this time; I have been given a lot of other responsibilities by the party so my time will be devoted to that," Mishra told ANI.

Mishra had defeated Bahujan Samajwadi Party's (BSP) Niyaj Ahmad with a margin of over 2.65 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha 2014 election.

He resigned from the union cabinet in 2017. He was in-charge of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

With a twist in Uttar Pradesh politics, BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced that she will not contest the upcoming general elections.

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from 11 April and will go on till 19 May in seven phases. The polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

