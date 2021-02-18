Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kalliasseri profile: CPM likely to replace incumbent TV Rajesh due to two-term policy

The current MLA from Kalliasseri Assembly constituency is CPM leader TV Rajesh, who was recently in the news for being named in the charge sheet in a 2012 murder case

Kalliasseri Assembly Election 2020 | The Assembly constituency has remained a CPM stronghold since the Assembly seat was formed following a delimitation exercise. The current MLA is CPM leader TV Rajesh, who was recently in the news for being named in the charge sheet in a 2012 murder case. He had won both the 2011 and 2016 Assembly elections from the seat.

According to reports, with the CPM too implementing a two-term policy, incumbent Rajesh is unlikely to contest in the upcoming election. According to a report in Mathurbhoomi, the CPM is likely to field a fresh face from the constituency.

Though the Kalliasseri Assembly constituency falls under the Kannur district, it comes under the Kasargod Parliamentary constituency. Payyannur is another Assembly constituency which though falls in the Kannur district but comes under the Kasargod Parliamentary constituency.

Past election results and winners

Kalliasseri Assembly constituency is an LDF stronghold with CPM winning the seat in the last two elections. In the 2011 Assembly election, Rajesh had defeated his nearest opponent Advocate P Indira of Congress by a margin of nearly 30,000 votes.

Rajesh had won a second term from the constituency in the 2016 Assembly election, defeating Amritha Ramakrishnan of Congress by a margin of over 43,000 votes. The BJP candidate KP Arun Master had managed to receive just 11,095 votes (or 7.95 percent) in the poll.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Voter turnout: The voter turnout in the 2016 Kalliasseri Assembly Election was 78.33 percent. The constituency had registered a voter turnout of 79.36 percent in the 2011 Assembly election, the first Assembly election to be held in the constituency after it was formed following a delimitation exercise.

The constituency has 169 polling stations as per the latest data from the Kerala Election Commission website.

Electors: As per the final electoral roll published on 20 January, 2021, Kalliasseri Assembly has 1,81,667 electors, of whom 82,354 electors are male and 99,312 female. There is one third gender voter in the constituency.

As per the latest electorate data, Kannur district (includes Payyannur, Kalliasseri, Taliaparamba, Irikkur, Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadam, Mattannur, Thalassery, Peravoor, Kuthuparamba Assembly segments) has 20,13,846 electors of whom, 9,48,583 are male and 10,65,248 female. There are 15 third gender voters registered in the district.

As per the 2005 delimitation exercise, of the total 11 Assembly segments in Kannur district, two — Payyannur and Kalliasseri — fall within the Kasargod Parliamentary constituency along with Kasargod, Udma, Kanhangad, Trikaripur and Manjeshwar Assembly segments of Kasargod district.

Seven Assembly segments — Taliparamba, Irikkur, Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadam, Mattannur and Peravoor — form the Kannur Parliamentary constituency, whereas two Assembly segments from the district — Thalassery and Kuthuparamba — form part of the Vadakara Parliamentary constituency along with Vadakara, Kuttiadi, Nadapuram, Quilandy and Perambra Assembly segments of Kozhikkode district.

According to the Election Commission of India, overall 2,67,31,509 electors will exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections, of whom 1,29,52,025 are male, 1,37,79,263 female and 221 third gender voters.

Of the total registered voters, 90,709 are overseas voters. The 2021 Kerala Assembly election is the first time overseas electors from the state will be able to cast their ballots from abroad via postal ballots. The majority of the overseas voters are male (84,860 ), followed by women (5,838) and 11 third gender voters.

Population: As per the 2005 delimitation exercise, Kalliasseri Assembly constituency includes Cherukunnu, Cheruthazham, Ezhome, Kadannappalli-Panapuzha, Kalliasseri, Kannapuram, Kunhimangalam, Madayi and Mattool Panchayats in Kannur taluk and Pattuvam Panchayat in Taliparamba Taluk. .

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls is likely to be held in April-May 2021 along with Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

Of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency, five are with the CPM-led LDF (four with CPM, and one with CPI) while IUML, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, is the second-largest party, winning the remaining two seats (Kasaragod and Manjeshwaram) in the last Assembly polls.

BJP didn't win any of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency in 2016.