Kallakurichi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kallakurichi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 14

Total Electors: 14,12,499 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,07,219

Female Electors: 7,05,280

Assembly Constituencies: Rishivandiyam, Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi, Gangavalli, Attur, Yercaud

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, Adhi Sankar of the DMK won the seat. In 2014 polls, K Kamaraj defeated DMK’s R Manimaran to win the seat.

Demography: Kallakurichi is a part of the Vanniyar heartland. Vanniyars, a dominant group in Tamil Nadu, is spread over Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruvallur districts. For years, the people of Kallakurichi demanded a separate district. Finally, in January 2019., Kallakurichi became the 33rd district of Tamil Nadu. Nestled between Villupuram and Salem, Kallakurichi is pastoral and agricultural and in need of economic development.

