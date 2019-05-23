Co-presented by


Kallakurichi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:03:36 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMDK Sudhish L K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramadoss R 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramachandran K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mayilamparaimari A 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Ganesh H 0 Votes 0% Votes
VMMK Chandramohan M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Komugi Maniyan M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kumar K R 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kannan S 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Sharfudeen S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mannan M P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manikandan C 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sathees Kumar R 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chandrasekaran V 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sathish Kumar G 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sathishkumar A 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Govindasamy A 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Siva Kumar P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sumathi B 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Sakthivel S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prabhu A 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nagarajan S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Selvam D 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK Gautham Sigamani Pon 0 Votes 0% Votes
Kallakurichi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 14

Total Electors: 14,12,499 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,07,219

Female Electors: 7,05,280

Assembly Constituencies: Rishivandiyam, Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi, Gangavalli, Attur, Yercaud

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, Adhi Sankar of the DMK won the seat. In 2014 polls, K Kamaraj defeated DMK’s R Manimaran to win the seat.

Demography: Kallakurichi is a part of the Vanniyar heartland. Vanniyars, a dominant group in Tamil Nadu, is spread over Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruvallur districts. For years, the people of Kallakurichi demanded a separate district. Finally, in January 2019., Kallakurichi became the 33rd district of Tamil Nadu. Nestled between Villupuram and Salem, Kallakurichi is pastoral and agricultural and in need of economic development.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:03:36 IST

