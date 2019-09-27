Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Kalka profile: BJP seeks to retain seat in Himalaya's foothills, but faces double threat from INLD, Congress

Kalka Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination was 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations was 5 October. The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 01

Total electors: 1,71,371

Female electors: 80,331

Male electors: 91,028

Third gender electors: 12

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In 2009, INLD candidate Pradeep Chaudhary defeated the Congress which had been in power since 1991. He won with over 21,000 votes more than Congress’ Satvinder Singh Rana. He was, however, defeated in the 2014 elections by BJP candidate Latika Sharma who, interestingly, won with about 21,000 votes more than Chaudhary.

Satinder Singh from INLD, Advocate Ashwani Nagra from Bahujan Samaj Party, Pradeep Chaudhary from Congress and Latika Sharma from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019.

Demographics: Situated at the foothills of the Himalayas, Kalka lies in the Panchkula district of Lok Sabha constituency Ambala. Hindus form 82 percent of the total population, followed by Sikhs with 13 percent and Muslims with 4.6 percent. With rather unpredictable political trends ever since the Congress’s defeat in 2009, Kalka’s Assembly election results remain speculated.

