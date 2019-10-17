Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Kalina profile: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Potnis seeks second term in battle with Congress' George Abraham

Kalina Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name— Kalina

Constituency Number— 175

District Name— Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors— 237135

Female Electors— 108657

Male Electors—128473

Third Gender— 5

Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—In 2014 elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Govind Potnis won this seat with 30,715 votes against BJP candidate Singh Amarjeet Awadhnarayan who received 29418 votes. In 2009, Congress candidate Krupashankar Singh had won the elections against Chandrakant Genu More of MNS with a margin of about 20,000 votes.

In 2019, MNS is fielding Sanjay Ramchandra Turde while Congress is fielding George Abraham against Shiv Sena candidate and incumbent MLA Sanjay Govind Potnis.