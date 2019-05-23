Kaliabor Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kaliabor Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 14,57,865 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,52,785

Female electors: 7,05,080

Assembly Constituencies: Golaghat, Dergaon (SC), Bokakhat, Dhing, Batadroba, Rupohihat, Samaguri, Kaliabor, Sarupathar, Khumtai

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Congress party stronghold, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, his son Gaurav, and brother Dip Gogoi have been elected from this constituency since 1998.

Demographics: Muslims are the single biggest dominating factor in Kaliabhor Lok Sabha constituency. With over 30 percent of the electorate being Muslim, there was even speculations of a possible alliance with AIUDF – the Muslim-dominant party in Assam.

