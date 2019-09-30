Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Kalayat profile: With an Independent winning in 2014, parties vie to grab seat

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Kalayat Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 2,01,891

Female electors: 92,104

Male electors: 1,09,785

Third gender electors: 2

Reserved: No, but was previously reserved for the Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Deena Ram Balmiki, INLD’s candidate for the 2000 elections defeated Congress’ Baldev Singh. The Congress gained over the INLD next elections as Geeta defeated Pritam but lost to the INLD in the 2009 elections. In 2014, Bhai Jai Prakash, an Independent candidate, became the MLA from Kalayat, while INLD’s Ram Pal Majra was the runner-up.

Om Prakash Danda from INLD, Jogi Ram from Bahujan Samaj Party, Jai Parkash from Congress and Kamlesh Danda from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Home to the 8th century Kalayat Ancient Bricks Temple Complex, Kalayat is a historic region named after a Vedic sage. Situated close to National Highway 65, it lies close to Narwana and Kaithal constituencies. Kalayat observed its first elections as a reserved constituency in 2009.

