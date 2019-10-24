Kalanwali Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kalanwali Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 42

Total electors: 1,75,116

Female electors: 81,754

Male electors: 93,358

Third gender electors: 4

Reserved: Yes, for the Scheduled Caste

Delimited: Yes

Results in the last four elections: Kalanwali came into existence as an Assembly constituency after the Delimitation Act, 2008. It held its first election in 2009 in which SAD’s Charanjeet Singh emerged victorious over Congress candidate Sushil Kumar Indora with about 13,000 votes more. History repeated itself in the 2014 elections in Kalanwali as SAD candidate Balkaur Singh defeated Congress candidate Shishpal Keharwala by winning about 13,000 votes more.

Sardar Karnal Singh Odha from Bahujan Samaj Party, Shishpal Keharwala from Congress and Balkaur Singh from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Due to its proximity to the Punjab border, a majority of the population of this constituency speaks Punjabi. Trade and farming make up the primary occupations of the people.

