Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Kalanaur profile: Congress has held seat since 2005; INLD, BJP in for tough fight

Kalanaur Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Kalanaur Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 63

Total electors: 1,97,764

Female electors: 90,549

Male electors: 1,07,213

Third gender electors: 2

Reserved: Yes, for the Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: BJP candidate Sarita Narain defeated the ruling Congress MLA, Kartar Devi in the 2000 elections. Kartar Devi, however, emerged back in power in 2005 by defeating INLD candidate Mewa Singh. The Congress continued to remain in power after INLD’s Naga Ram and the BJP’s Ram Avtar Balmiki lost to Shakuntla Khatak in the 2009 and 2014 elections respectively.

Demographics: Home to numerous temples, Kalanaur is known for many festivals, such as the Durga Astmi Mela.