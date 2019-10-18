Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Kalamnuri profile: Congress' Santosh Kautika Tarfe looks to retain seat against Shiv Sena's Santosh Banga

Kalamnuri Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is no reserved seat in the Hingoli district.

Demographics – Kalamnuri is in the district of Hingoli. It has a population of 495 as per the 2011 Census.

Constituency Name—Kalamnuri

Constituency Number—93

District—Hingoli

Total Electors— 3,05,200

Female electors—1,45,366

Male Electors—1,59,834

Third Gender—0

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections— In 2014, Congress candidate Santosh Kautika Tarfe won this seat by defeating Shiv Sena's Gajanan Vitthalrao Ghuge. In 2009, Congress' Satav Rajiv Shankarrao, who got 67,804 votes, defeated Shiv Sena's Ghuge who netted 59,577 votes.

In 1999, Ghuge won this seat with 31,914 votes against NCP candidate Rajanitai Shankarrao Satav who got 30,717 votes.

In 2004, Ghuge defeated NCP candidate Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute.

In 2019, Shiv Sena is fielding Santosh Banga against the incumbent Congress MLA in this constituency.