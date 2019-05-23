Kalahandi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kalahandi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 11

Total Electors: 14,74,135 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,50,694

Female Electors: 7,23,441

Assembly Constituencies: Nuapada, Khariar, Lanjigarh (ST), Junagarh, Dharmgarh, Bhawanipatna (SC), Narla

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bikram Keshari Deo won the seat thrice in a row between 1998 and 2004. In the 2009 elections, Bhakta Charan Das of the Congress won the seat. In the 2014 elections, he lost the seat to Arka Keshari Deo of the BJD by over 60,000 votes.

Demography: The constituency, which covers the district of Kalahandi, earned notoriety for the term “Kalahandi syndrome”. In fact, a 2008 report put this Lok Sabha constituency in the bottom five for socio-economic and infrastructural development. As per the 2011 Census, Schedule Caste (SC) constitutes 18.2 percent while Schedule Tribe (ST) were 28.5 percent of total population in Kalahandi district.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.