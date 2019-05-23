Co-presented by


Kakinada Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 06:58:14 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
MDPP Appalakonda Vangalapudi 0 Votes 0% Votes
YSRCP Vanga Geethaviswanath 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Yalla Venkata Rama Mohan Rao (Dorababu) 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSHP B. Geetha 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(L) Godugu Satyanarayana 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIPP Donam Neelakantam 0 Votes 0% Votes
JSP Jyothula Venkateswara Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Mallipudi Sri Ramachandra Murthy (Rambabu) 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIFB Vasamsetty Venkataramana 0 Votes 0% Votes
JNJP Peddimsetti Venkateswararao 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Sathi Veeralakshmi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ankadi Sathibabu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Medisetti Vijaya Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kakileti Ravindra 0 Votes 0% Votes
TDP Chalamalasetty Sunil 0 Votes 0% Votes
Kakinada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 1,418,290 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 538,635

Male electors: 555,263

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Peddapuram, Jaggampeta, Kakinada City, Tuni, Prathipadu, Kakinada Rural, Pithapuram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s Mudragada Padmanabhan was the elected MP from this constituency in 1999. He was defeated by Mallipudi Raju Pallam Mangapatti from the Congress in 2004. Mangapatti won again in 2009 but came a distant third in 2014. In the last election, TDP’s Thotta Narasimham won he seat bagging 46.76 percent of the votes.

Demographics: The Kakinada constituency in the East Godavari district is a major producer of rice. While TDP has fielded Ch Suneel, newly launched Jana Sena has announced Marisetty Raghavaiah as its candidate.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 06:58:14 IST

