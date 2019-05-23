Kakinada Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kakinada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 1,418,290 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 538,635

Male electors: 555,263

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Peddapuram, Jaggampeta, Kakinada City, Tuni, Prathipadu, Kakinada Rural, Pithapuram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s Mudragada Padmanabhan was the elected MP from this constituency in 1999. He was defeated by Mallipudi Raju Pallam Mangapatti from the Congress in 2004. Mangapatti won again in 2009 but came a distant third in 2014. In the last election, TDP’s Thotta Narasimham won he seat bagging 46.76 percent of the votes.

Demographics: The Kakinada constituency in the East Godavari district is a major producer of rice. While TDP has fielded Ch Suneel, newly launched Jana Sena has announced Marisetty Raghavaiah as its candidate.

