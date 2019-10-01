Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Kaithal profile: INLD, BJP have task cut out to dislodge Congress from traditional stronghold

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Kaithal Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 1,99,956

Female electors: 93,026

Male electors: 1,06,930

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: INLD candidate Lila Ram defeated Dharam Pal, an Independent candidate, with almost double the votes in the 2000 elections. In the next three elections, however, the Congress gained over the INLD as INLD’s Kailash Bhagat remained the runner-up each time.

Demographics: Considered the birthplace of Hanuman, Kaithal is an important tourism site with famous temples, religious places, and tombs of Sufi saints dating back several centuries. Previously, Kaithal was a part of Karnal — and later Kurukshetra — district until it finally became the headquarters of Kaithal district.