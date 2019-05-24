Kaiserganj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Kaiserganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 57

Total electors: 17,11,967 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,83,698

Male electors: 9,28,269

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Katra Bazar, Colonelganj, Tarabganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Beni Prasad Verma, the former Union minister, was elected from the constituency as a Samajwadi Party candidate in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009 and 2014 elections, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh won, first as a Samajwadi Party candidate and then as a BJP candidate.

Demographics: Kurmis and Lodhs, two of the powerful non-Yadav OBC communities, are the dominant castes in the constituency. Moreover, Muslims constitute over 20 percent of the population in the constituency.

