Kaiserganj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 14:44:24 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Brijbhusan Sharan Singh 581,358 Votes 59% Votes
BSP Chandradev Ram Yadav 319,757 Votes 33% Votes
INC Vinay Kumar Pandey 'Vinnu' 37,132 Votes 4% Votes
Nota Nota 13,168 Votes 1% Votes
RJAP (U) Umesh Kumar 5,899 Votes 1% Votes
IND Shiv Narayan 4,898 Votes 1% Votes
IND Munni 4,565 Votes 0% Votes
NTP Chandra Prakesh Pandey 3,117 Votes 0% Votes
IND Om Prakash Mishra 3,089 Votes 0% Votes
SMASP Pramod Kumar 2,214 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Santosh 2,166 Votes 0% Votes
AJP(I) Vajid 2,036 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Dhananjay Sharma 2,001 Votes 0% Votes
Kaiserganj Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 57

Total electors: 17,11,967 (2014 estimates)

Female electors:  7,83,698

Male electors: 9,28,269

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Katra Bazar, Colonelganj, Tarabganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Beni Prasad Verma, the former Union minister, was elected from the constituency as a Samajwadi Party candidate in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009 and 2014 elections, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh won, first as a Samajwadi Party candidate and then as a BJP candidate.

Demographics: Kurmis and Lodhs, two of the powerful non-Yadav OBC communities, are the dominant castes in the constituency. Moreover, Muslims constitute over 20 percent of the population in the constituency.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:44:24 IST

