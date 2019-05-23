Kairana Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: neck and neck fight between Begum Tabassum Hasan and Pradeep Choudhary

Kairana Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 15,31,755

Female electors: 6,91,132

Male electors: 8,40,623

Reserved: N0

Delimited: Yes. Shamli Assembly constituency came into existence after delimitation.

Assembly Constituencies: Nakur, Gangoh, Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Shamli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The RLD has won this seat three times in the last 20 years. In the 1999 elections, Amir Alam Khan won the seat while Anuradha Choudhary continued RLD’s winning streak in 2004. Tabbasum Hasan won the seat first as a BSP candidate in 2009 elections, then as RLD candidate in the 2018 bypolls. In 2014, Hukum Singh of the BJP won the election with little over 50 percent vote share.

Demographics: Kairana has been in the news for the communal polarisation in the aftermath of the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013. At least 30 percent of the electorate in the constituency is Muslim. About 2.5 lakh voters are Dalits while Jats add up to around 1.70 lakh voters. Gurjars and Sainis, two OBC communities, also form a significant chunk of the electorate.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.