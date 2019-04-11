Kairana Lok Sabha Election 2019: Dalit voter breaks down after Election Commission officials deny him right to vote

As polling for the first phase of the General Election is underway in eight out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Dalits voters from Kairana constituency's Shamli Naya Bazaar have alleged that they were humiliated by the Election Commission of India (EC).

These voters have alleged that they were not allowed to cast their ballot despite their names being present on the voters list.

One such voter broke down while narrating his ordeal as he alleged that despite having his name in the electoral roll and also the voting slip, he was not allowed to vote. He claimed that the polling officers did not allow them to cast their vote because they were Dalits.

With inputs from 101 Reporters

