UP by election results LIVE updates: Tabassum Hasan, the RLD contestant from Kairana constituency, is currently leading with 4,761 votes. She has secured 13,300 votes as per the latest updates. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party is still leading in Noorpur Assembly seat.
RLD's Tabassum Hasan is leading over 3,000 votes in early trends in UP's Kairana, while Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Naeem Ul Hasan is currently ahead in the Noorpur seat with 3,321 votes.
Naeem Ul Hasan, who is contesting on the Samajwadi Party ticket from the Noorpur Assembly seat, is leading with 1,264 votes. Counting of votes began on Thursday at 8 am.
Counting of votes for the crucial Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh has begun on Thursday. While the saffron party needs to prove that it hasn't lost its magic of the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, all eyes will be on the combined Opposition candidates in the fray to see if they uproot the BJP.
In Kairana (UP), the grand alliance against BJP is at play, with the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party supporting the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Tabassum Hassan, who had won in 2009 on a BSP ticket, against BJP’s Mriganka Singh, daughter of BJP winner in 2014 Hukum Singh whose death necessitated the bypoll.
Counting of votes for the crucial Kairana and Noorpur Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be taken up Thursday. The results of these seats are important for both the BJP and the Opposition. While the saffron party needs to prove that it hasn't lost its magic of the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, all eyes will be on the combined Opposition candidates in the fray to see if they uproot the BJP.
Recently, the BJP was forced to bite the dust in its own bastion Gorakhpur as well as Phulpur Lok Sabha seats—both previously represented by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya—after BSP and SP joined hands to defeat the BJP. The party would be looking to undo the damage by defeating the combined Opposition's candidates.
In politically and communally sensitive Kairana, the BJP has fielded former MP Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka Singh. She faces stiff competition from Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan (former BSP MP from Kairana in 2009) who is also supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and also claims the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Mriganka also contested the Assembly elections in Kairana but lost heavily to Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan, who is the son of party's former MP Munawar Khan.
Kairana parliamentary constituency has five Assembly segments: Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district. According to the Election Commission, there are 16.09 lakh voters in Kairana: 8.73 lakh male voters and 7.36 lakh female voters. Noorpur Assembly constituency has 3.06 lakh voters.
Similarly, the by-election to Noorpur Assembly seat was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan in a road accident in February. The BJP has fielded Avani Singh, the wife of the deceased MLA as its candidate, while the Samajwadi Party has given a ticket to Naeemul Hasan.
The bypolls in both seats were marred by controversy over malfunctioning EVMs, election malpractices, while the troubles of the parties were compounded by a low voter turnout.
At the end of polling, Kairana Lok Sabha constituency recorded a polling percentage of 54.17, while in Noorpur Assembly constituency, the figure was 61 percent, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Ramesh Chandra Rai, said.
Malfunctions were reported in 384 VVPAT (Vote Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines. Of this 29 were in Noorpur (Bijnor). Apart from this, three EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) also malfunctioned in Shamli. Following these reports, the Election Commission ordered repolling in 73 booths of Kairana Parliamentary constituency on Wednesday, which saw a 61 percent voter turnout.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: May 31, 2018 10:03 AM
Highlights
KAIRANA: After three rounds of counting, RLD leading at over 55,000 votes
Following the third round of counting, RLD's Tabassum Hasan has garnered 55,082 votes while BJP candidate Mriganka Singh is trailing at 45,300 votes.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
KAIRANA: Tabassum Hasan leading by 30,085 votes
According to News18 Hindi, RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan is leading in Kairana by 30,085 votes after the fourth round of counting. BJP's Mriganka Singh received 15,095 votes.
KAIRANA: Tabassum Hasan leads with 13,300 votes
RLD's Tabassum Hasan is currently leading with 13,300 with BJP's Mriganka Singh trailing at 9,016 votes.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
KAIRANA: Tabassum Hasan leading with 4,761 votes
Tabassum Hasan, the RLD contestant from Kairana constituency, is leading with 4,761 votes.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
NOORPUR: Samajwadi Party leading after five rounds of counting
Naeem Ul Hasan of Samajwadi Party leading in Noorpur Assembly seat after the fifth round with 4,385 votes.
Input by Zaheer Khan/101Reporters
Kairana: Why the bypoll is a legacy war between two families
Since the early 1990s. the families of Hukum Singh and Munawwar Hassan have been locked in a see-saw tussle for Kairana in Uttar Pradesh. Even after their deaths, their political legacies have been handed over to people from their families for the last two decades. Since 1991, every Kairana MLA has been from either of these two families, according to News18. Hassan passed away in a road accident in Haryana’s Palwal in 2008. Singh passed away 10 years later of a prolonged illness. But the rivalry didn’t die with them.
KAIRANA: First round of counting complete, RLD leading
Shamli collector Indra Vijay Singh informed the media that the first round of counting has been completed with tabulation underway. "Congress candidate Tabassum Hasan has received 3,700 votes and BJP's Mriganka Singh has received 3,746 votes," he siad.
KAIRANA: RLD leading with over 3,000 votes
RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan is leading in Kairana with over 3,000 votes.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
KAIRANA: BJP's Mriganaka Singh leading
BJP's Mriganaka Singh is leading with 46 votes from Thana Bhawan.
Input from Sarfaraz Ali/101Reporters
NOORPUR: Samajwadi Party leading with 3,321 votes
Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Naeem Ul Hasan is currently leading in the Noorpur seat with 3,321.
Input by Sachin Johri/101Reporters
KAIRANA: RLD's Tabassum Hassan leading
As per early trends, joint opposition candidate Tabassum Hasan, contesting on a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket, for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat is leading.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
KAIRANA: BJP's Mriganka Singh leading in early trends
According to News18, BJP candidate Mriganka Singh is leading in early trends. Kairana is one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and is located in the western region of the state.
NOORPUR: Samajwadi Party's Naeem Ul Hasan leading after second round of counting
After the second round pf counting, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Noorpur, Naeem Ul Hasan is leading.
Input by Zaheer Khan/101Reporters
NOORPUR: Naeem Ul Hasan leading with 1,246 votes
Naeem Ul Hasan, who is contesting on the Samajwadi Party ticket from the Noorpur Assembly seat, is leading with 1,264 votes.
Input by Zaheer Khan/101Reporters
Counting of votes for Kairana, Noorpur seats begins
Counting of votes for the crucial Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh has begun on Thursday. The results of these seats are important for both the BJP and the Opposition. While the saffron party needs to prove that it hasn't lost its magic of the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, all eyes will be on the combined Opposition candidates in the fray to see if they uproot the BJP.
Counting today for 10 Assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats
The counting of votes for 10 Assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats across 10 states will be held on Thursday. The seats had gone to polls on 28 May.
The Lok Sabha seats include Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Palghar, and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and the sole parliamentary constituency in Nagaland. The Assembly consituencies are Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Shahkot (Punjab), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal).
Click here to follow LIVE updates on by election results
Kairana counting to take place in Saharanpur, Noorpur's in Bijnor
The counting for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat will be done at Saharanpur while for the Noorpur Vidhan Sabha seat, counting will take place in Bijnor. It is scheduled to start at 8 am.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
Voting held in Kairana on 28 May; re-polling in 73 booths on Wednesday
Voting for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat was held on 28 May and re-polling on Wednesday due to dysfunction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), VVPAT machine at 73 booths.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
Counting of votes in Kairana, Noorpur today at 8 am
The outcome of the Kairana bye-election on Thursday will show if the ruling BJP manages to break its losing streak this year in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls or hands over a hat-trick to the Opposition. The counting of votes for the Noorpur Assembly constituency in the state will also be taken up on Thursday. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.
Updates for 31 May, 2018 begin here
BJP's Avani Singh in contest with SP's Naeemul Hasan in Noorpur seat
In Noorpur by-election, the main contest is between BJP and Samajwadi Party. The BJP has fielded Avani Singh, the wife of the deceased MLA from the seat Lokendra Singh Chauhan as its candidate, while the Samajwadi Party has given a ticket to Naeemul Hasan. The polls were necessitated after the death o Chauhan.
Mriganka had lost Assembly seat in Kairana
Mriganka had also contested the Assembly elections in Kairana in 2017 but she lost heavily to Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan, who is the son of party's former MP Munawar Khan.
Polling in two seats marred by controversy, low polling percentage
The bypolls in both seats were marred by controversy over malfunctioning EVMs, election malpractices, while the troubles of the parties were compounded by a low voter turnout.
At the end of polling, Kairana Lok Sabha constituency recorded a polling percentage of 54.17, while in Noorpur Assembly constituency, the figure was 61 percent, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Ramesh Chandra Rai, said.
Moreover, malfunctions were reported in 384 VVPAT (Vote Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines. Of this 29 were in Noorpur (Bijnor). Apart from this, three EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) also malfunctioned in Shamli. Following these reports, repolling was conducted at 73 polling booths in Kairana on Wednesday, with 61 percent voter turnout.
Counting to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes will start from 8 am in both the constituencies on Thursday. The results are expected to be out by late afternoon.
Uttar Pradesh bypolls: Comeback for BJP or hat trick for Opposition?
All eyes will be on the Kairana Lok Sabha seat and Noorpur Assembly constituency as counting is set to begin in a few hours. The outcome of the polls is crucial for both, the BJP and the Opposition. While the saffron party needs to prove that the mandate is pro-incumbency in Uttar Pradesh, all eyes will be on the combined Opposition candidates in the fray to see if they can uproot the BJP.
Earlier in March, the saffron party had suffered defeats in the bypolls held in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats after two opposition parties – BSP and SP – joined hands. The united opposition will treat the bypolls as a pilot project, which if successful, will surely be replicated in 2019 to stop the BJP from coming back to power.
10:03 (IST)
KAIRANA: After three rounds of counting, RLD leading at over 55,000 votes
Following the third round of counting, RLD's Tabassum Hasan has garnered 55,082 votes while BJP candidate Mriganka Singh is trailing at 45,300 votes.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
09:57 (IST)
KAIRANA: Tabassum Hasan leading by 30,085 votes
According to News18 Hindi, RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan is leading in Kairana by 30,085 votes after the fourth round of counting. BJP's Mriganka Singh received 15,095 votes.
09:54 (IST)
Kairana: Why do Muslims matter for the Opposition?
On 21 May, a week before the Kairana bypoll, Samajwadi Party’s MLA in Kairana, Nahid Hassan, drove to Gangoh in Saharanpur district to sit down with the Uttar Pradesh Congress vice-president Imran Masood, according to News18. The two leaders, who do not see eye-to-eye, were brought together by the Gujjar-Muslim activists from Saharanpur who were worried that a divide between Gujjar and Sheikh Muslims in Kairana would end up helping the BJP. The reason Muslims are important for the Opposition is that Masood holds sway over Muslim voters in two of Kairana’s Assembly segments – Nakur and Gangoh – which fall within the Saharanpur district. For the Samajwadi Party and the RLD, the Congress strongman is a valuable asset.
09:39 (IST)
KAIRANA: RLD takes a bigger lead over BJP
RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan is leading with 8,000 votes.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
09:37 (IST)
KAIRANA: Tabassum Hasan leads with 13,300 votes
RLD's Tabassum Hasan is currently leading with 13,300 with BJP's Mriganka Singh trailing at 9,016 votes.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
09:31 (IST)
KAIRANA: Tabassum Hasan leading with 4,761 votes
Tabassum Hasan, the RLD contestant from Kairana constituency, is leading with 4,761 votes.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
09:29 (IST)
KAIRANA: Tabulation sheet after three and four rounds of counting
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
09:29 (IST)
KAIRANA: Tabulation sheet after three and four rounds of counting
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
09:27 (IST)
NOORPUR: Samajwadi Party leading after five rounds of counting
Naeem Ul Hasan of Samajwadi Party leading in Noorpur Assembly seat after the fifth round with 4,385 votes.
Input by Zaheer Khan/101Reporters
09:26 (IST)
Kairana: Why the bypoll is a legacy war between two families
Since the early 1990s. the families of Hukum Singh and Munawwar Hassan have been locked in a see-saw tussle for Kairana in Uttar Pradesh. Even after their deaths, their political legacies have been handed over to people from their families for the last two decades. Since 1991, every Kairana MLA has been from either of these two families, according to News18. Hassan passed away in a road accident in Haryana’s Palwal in 2008. Singh passed away 10 years later of a prolonged illness. But the rivalry didn’t die with them.
09:20 (IST)
KAIRANA: First round of counting complete, RLD leading
Shamli collector Indra Vijay Singh informed the media that the first round of counting has been completed with tabulation underway. "Congress candidate Tabassum Hasan has received 3,700 votes and BJP's Mriganka Singh has received 3,746 votes," he siad.
09:16 (IST)
KAIRANA: RLD leading with over 3,000 votes
RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan is leading in Kairana with over 3,000 votes.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
09:08 (IST)
KAIRANA: BJP's Mriganaka Singh leading
BJP's Mriganaka Singh is leading with 46 votes from Thana Bhawan.
Input from Sarfaraz Ali/101Reporters
09:04 (IST)
NOORPUR: Samajwadi Party leading with 3,321 votes
Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Naeem Ul Hasan is currently leading in the Noorpur seat with 3,321.
Input by Sachin Johri/101Reporters
09:03 (IST)
WATCH: Security arrangements at the strong room in Saharanpur
Counting of votes for Kairana Lok Sabha seat is taking place in Saharanpur.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
08:59 (IST)
KAIRANA: RLD's Tabassum Hassan leading
As per early trends, joint opposition candidate Tabassum Hasan, contesting on a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket, for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat is leading.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
08:54 (IST)
KAIRANA: BJP's Mriganka Singh leading in early trends
According to News18, BJP candidate Mriganka Singh is leading in early trends. Kairana is one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and is located in the western region of the state.
08:51 (IST)
NOORPUR: Samajwadi Party's Naeem Ul Hasan leading after second round of counting
After the second round pf counting, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Noorpur, Naeem Ul Hasan is leading.
Input by Zaheer Khan/101Reporters
08:46 (IST)
NOORPUR: Naeem Ul Hasan leading with 1,246 votes
Naeem Ul Hasan, who is contesting on the Samajwadi Party ticket from the Noorpur Assembly seat, is leading with 1,264 votes.
Input by Zaheer Khan/101Reporters
08:33 (IST)
NOORPUR: Visual from inside a counting centre in Bijnor
Input by Zaheer Khan/101Reporters
08:25 (IST)
WATCH: Visuals of EC officials entering counting centre in Bijnor
Input by Zaheer Khan/101Reporters
08:17 (IST)
Counting of votes for Kairana, Noorpur seats begins
Counting of votes for the crucial Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh has begun on Thursday. The results of these seats are important for both the BJP and the Opposition. While the saffron party needs to prove that it hasn't lost its magic of the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, all eyes will be on the combined Opposition candidates in the fray to see if they uproot the BJP.
08:14 (IST)
WATCH: Security arrangements outside Bijnor counting centre
Counting for the Noorpur Vidhan Sabha seat will take place at Bijnor.
Input by Zaheer Khan/101Reporters
08:05 (IST)
Visuals from counting centres for Kairana, Noorpur seats
08:04 (IST)
It is BJP versus 'Grand Alliance' at play in Kairana
In Kairana, the grand alliance against BJP is at play, with the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party supporting the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Tabassum Hassan, who had won in 2009 on a BSP ticket, against BJP’s Mriganka Singh, daughter of BJP winner in 2014 Hukum Singh whose death necessitated the bypoll.
08:03 (IST)
Kairana: A litmus test for BJP, Opposition; microcosm of caste, communal polarisation in Uttar Pradesh
Kairana is a microcosm of the caste and communal polarisation that has been fuelled in Uttar Pradesh. The constituency had caused a major political controversy for the supposed exodus of Hindus from there, allegedly due to fear of growing Muslim population in the area. It also has a significant Jat voter base, which the RLD is expected to exploit. That is why it is being seen as an important test for the much talked about grand alliance to stop Narendra Modi’s victory march before the 2019 elections.
07:52 (IST)
Counting today for 10 Assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats
The counting of votes for 10 Assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats across 10 states will be held on Thursday. The seats had gone to polls on 28 May.
The Lok Sabha seats include Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Palghar, and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and the sole parliamentary constituency in Nagaland. The Assembly consituencies are Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Shahkot (Punjab), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal).
Click here to follow LIVE updates on by election results
07:45 (IST)
KAIRANA: 80,000 voters registered in booths where re-polling took place
Around 80,000 voters were registered in the booths where the re-polling took place on Wednesday.
Opposition Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal as well as the ruling BJP had raised claims of electronic voting machines (EVM) tampering at these booths. The re-polling began at 7 am and continued till 5 pm in 23 polling stations at Nakur, 44 in Gangoh and one station at Thana Bhawan in Saharanpur and five in Shamli. - PTI
07:35 (IST)
KAIRANA: During re-polling, four VVPAT machines experience technical problems
Re-polling done at 73 booths on 30 May included 68 booths in Saharanpur and five booths in Shamli.
During the re-polling, one ballot unit and four VVPAT machines were discovered with technical problems and were replaced immediately by the EC officials.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
07:32 (IST)
Kairana counting to take place in Saharanpur, Noorpur's in Bijnor
The counting for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat will be done at Saharanpur while for the Noorpur Vidhan Sabha seat, counting will take place in Bijnor. It is scheduled to start at 8 am.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
07:30 (IST)
RECAP: Voting marred by EVM, VVPAT glitches across 384 booths
Technical problems in the EVMs, VVPATs came to light during polling at 384 booths, according to the Election Commission. Voting was disrupted for more than two hours at 73 polling booths in Saharanpur and Shamli due to which the re-polling was done on 30 May.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters.
07:28 (IST)
RECAP: EC used over 90 magistrates in Kairana, Noorpur; webcasting done at 184 booths
To conduct the elections peacefully the Election Commission used 169 sector magistrates, 22 zonal magistrates, five static magistrate and 35 micro observers. Other than this, webcasting was also done at 184 polling booths.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
07:26 (IST)
RECAP: Polling percentage in Kairana 54.17%; Noorpur 61%
The voting percentage in Kairana on 28 May was 54.17 percent while during re-polling in 73 booths on 30 May, it was 61 percent. The polling percentage in Noorpur was 61 percent.
It is worth noting that the voter turnout in Kairana in 2014 was 73.05 percent while in Noorpur it was 66.82 percent.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
07:24 (IST)
Voting held in Kairana on 28 May; re-polling in 73 booths on Wednesday
Voting for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat was held on 28 May and re-polling on Wednesday due to dysfunction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), VVPAT machine at 73 booths.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
07:19 (IST)
KAIRANA: By election necessitated by BJP MP Hukum Singh's death
Bypoll in the Kairana Lok Sabha seat was necessitated with the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh. The Bharatiya Janata Party fielded his daughter Mriganka Singh. The Opposition has come together here to ousts the saffron party.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
06:44 (IST)
Counting of votes in Kairana, Noorpur today at 8 am
The outcome of the Kairana bye-election on Thursday will show if the ruling BJP manages to break its losing streak this year in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls or hands over a hat-trick to the Opposition. The counting of votes for the Noorpur Assembly constituency in the state will also be taken up on Thursday. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.
06:33 (IST)
Updates for 31 May, 2018 begin here
22:47 (IST)
BJP's Avani Singh in contest with SP's Naeemul Hasan in Noorpur seat
In Noorpur by-election, the main contest is between BJP and Samajwadi Party. The BJP has fielded Avani Singh, the wife of the deceased MLA from the seat Lokendra Singh Chauhan as its candidate, while the Samajwadi Party has given a ticket to Naeemul Hasan. The polls were necessitated after the death o Chauhan.
22:44 (IST)
Mriganka had lost Assembly seat in Kairana
Mriganka had also contested the Assembly elections in Kairana in 2017 but she lost heavily to Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan, who is the son of party's former MP Munawar Khan.
22:43 (IST)
22:41 (IST)
Polling in two seats marred by controversy, low polling percentage
The bypolls in both seats were marred by controversy over malfunctioning EVMs, election malpractices, while the troubles of the parties were compounded by a low voter turnout.
At the end of polling, Kairana Lok Sabha constituency recorded a polling percentage of 54.17, while in Noorpur Assembly constituency, the figure was 61 percent, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Ramesh Chandra Rai, said.
Moreover, malfunctions were reported in 384 VVPAT (Vote Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines. Of this 29 were in Noorpur (Bijnor). Apart from this, three EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) also malfunctioned in Shamli. Following these reports, repolling was conducted at 73 polling booths in Kairana on Wednesday, with 61 percent voter turnout.
22:37 (IST)
Counting to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes will start from 8 am in both the constituencies on Thursday. The results are expected to be out by late afternoon.
22:31 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls: Comeback for BJP or hat trick for Opposition?
All eyes will be on the Kairana Lok Sabha seat and Noorpur Assembly constituency as counting is set to begin in a few hours. The outcome of the polls is crucial for both, the BJP and the Opposition. While the saffron party needs to prove that the mandate is pro-incumbency in Uttar Pradesh, all eyes will be on the combined Opposition candidates in the fray to see if they can uproot the BJP.
Earlier in March, the saffron party had suffered defeats in the bypolls held in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats after two opposition parties – BSP and SP – joined hands. The united opposition will treat the bypolls as a pilot project, which if successful, will surely be replicated in 2019 to stop the BJP from coming back to power.