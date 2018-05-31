UP by election results LIVE updates: Tabassum Hasan, the RLD contestant from Kairana constituency, is currently leading with 4,761 votes. She has secured 13,300 votes as per the latest updates. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party is still leading in Noorpur Assembly seat.

RLD's Tabassum Hasan is leading over 3,000 votes in early trends in UP's Kairana, while Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Naeem Ul Hasan is currently ahead in the Noorpur seat with 3,321 votes.

Naeem Ul Hasan, who is contesting on the Samajwadi Party ticket from the Noorpur Assembly seat, is leading with 1,264 votes. Counting of votes began on Thursday at 8 am.

Counting of votes for the crucial Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh has begun on Thursday. While the saffron party needs to prove that it hasn't lost its magic of the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, all eyes will be on the combined Opposition candidates in the fray to see if they uproot the BJP.

In Kairana (UP), the grand alliance against BJP is at play, with the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party supporting the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Tabassum Hassan, who had won in 2009 on a BSP ticket, against BJP’s Mriganka Singh, daughter of BJP winner in 2014 Hukum Singh whose death necessitated the bypoll.

Recently, the BJP was forced to bite the dust in its own bastion Gorakhpur as well as Phulpur Lok Sabha seats—both previously represented by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya—after BSP and SP joined hands to defeat the BJP. The party would be looking to undo the damage by defeating the combined Opposition's candidates.

In politically and communally sensitive Kairana, the BJP has fielded former MP Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka Singh. She faces stiff competition from Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan (former BSP MP from Kairana in 2009) who is also supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and also claims the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Mriganka also contested the Assembly elections in Kairana but lost heavily to Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan, who is the son of party's former MP Munawar Khan.

Kairana parliamentary constituency has five Assembly segments: Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district. According to the Election Commission, there are 16.09 lakh voters in Kairana: 8.73 lakh male voters and 7.36 lakh female voters. Noorpur Assembly constituency has 3.06 lakh voters.

Similarly, the by-election to Noorpur Assembly seat was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan in a road accident in February. The BJP has fielded Avani Singh, the wife of the deceased MLA as its candidate, while the Samajwadi Party has given a ticket to Naeemul Hasan.

The bypolls in both seats were marred by controversy over malfunctioning EVMs, election malpractices, while the troubles of the parties were compounded by a low voter turnout.

At the end of polling, Kairana Lok Sabha constituency recorded a polling percentage of 54.17, while in Noorpur Assembly constituency, the figure was 61 percent, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Ramesh Chandra Rai, said.

Malfunctions were reported in 384 VVPAT (Vote Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines. Of this 29 were in Noorpur (Bijnor). Apart from this, three EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) also malfunctioned in Shamli. Following these reports, the Election Commission ordered repolling in 73 booths of Kairana Parliamentary constituency on Wednesday, which saw a 61 percent voter turnout.

