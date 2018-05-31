UP by election results LIVE updates: After the Kairana and Noorpur results, Akhilesh Yadav said that this was the win of communal harmony, socialism and the win of the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh. He also thanked the voters for bracing the heat to come out and vote for the Opposition candidates.
RLD's Tabassum Hasan is all set to become the only Muslim MP from Uttar Pradesh since 2014 as she established an unassailable lead over BJP's Mriganka Singh. Muslims are a sizeable population in Western Uttar Pradesh, the region where Kairana seat falls.
As trends predicted a win for RLD's Tabassum Hasan in Kairana, she took to Twitter to hit out on the rival BJP. Hasan said that the Kairana result shows that all of Narendra Modi's show of strength and could not save Kairana from being taken over by the forces of love, peace and communal harmony.
Mriganka Singh, the BJP candidate for Kairana Lok Sabha constituency has accepted her defeat. In the politically and communally sensitive Kairana, the BJP had fielded former MP Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka Singh. She faced stiff competition from Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan (former BSP MP from Kairana in 2009) who was also supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and also claimed the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Mriganka also contested the Assembly elections in Kairana but lost heavily to Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan, who is the son of party's former MP Munawar Khan.
The Samajwadi Party has won the Noorpur Assembly seat by 6,678 votes. Meanwhile, RLD's Tabassum Hasan is leading in Kairana by margin of 45,322 votes.
RLD's Tabassum Hasan is currently leading by 41,391 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh after 13 rounds of counting while in Noorpur, after 20 rounds of counting, the Samajwadi Party is currently leading by 10,208 votes.
RLD's Tabassum Hasan is leading in Kairana after nine rounds of counting with 1,91,529 votes, while BJP's Mriganka Singh is trailing at 1,64,604 votes. Meanwhile, in Noorpur, the BJP is still trailing behind the Samajwadi Party after 15 rounds of counting at 52,350 votes as compared to the latter's 56,891 votes. Samajwadi Party's Naeem Ul Hasan is leading by 4,541 votes.
RLD-SP candidate Tabassum Hasan widened her lead over BJP’s Mriganka Singh in the Kairana Lok Sabha by-election and is ahead by over 10,000 votes, as per News18.
After nine rounds of counting in the Kairana (UP) Lok Sabha seat, RLD received 66.47 percent of the votes (46,909 votes) while BJP's Mriganka Singh received 31.13 percent (21,970 votes).
After seven rounds of counting in the Kairana (UP) Lok Sabha seat, RLD received 64.91 percent of the votes while BJP's Mriganka Singh received 32.65 percent.
According to News18 Hindi, RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan is leading in Kairana by 30,085 votes after the fourth round of counting. BJP's Mriganka Singh received 15,095 votes.
Tabassum Hasan, the RLD contestant from Kairana constituency, is currently leading with 4,761 votes. She has secured 13,300 votes as per the latest updates. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party is still leading in Noorpur Assembly seat.
RLD's Tabassum Hasan is leading over 3,000 votes in early trends in UP's Kairana, while Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Naeem Ul Hasan is currently ahead in the Noorpur seat with 3,321 votes.
Naeem Ul Hasan, who is contesting on the Samajwadi Party ticket from the Noorpur Assembly seat, is leading with 1,264 votes. Counting of votes began on Thursday at 8 am.
Counting of votes for the crucial Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh has begun on Thursday. While the saffron party needs to prove that it hasn't lost its magic of the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, all eyes will be on the combined Opposition candidates in the fray to see if they uproot the BJP.
In Kairana (UP), the grand alliance against BJP is at play, with the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party supporting the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Tabassum Hassan, who had won in 2009 on a BSP ticket, against BJP’s Mriganka Singh, daughter of BJP winner in 2014 Hukum Singh whose death necessitated the bypoll.
Counting of votes for the crucial Kairana and Noorpur Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be taken up Thursday. The results of these seats are important for both the BJP and the Opposition. While the saffron party needs to prove that it hasn't lost its magic of the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, all eyes will be on the combined Opposition candidates in the fray to see if they uproot the BJP.
Recently, the BJP was forced to bite the dust in its own bastion Gorakhpur as well as Phulpur Lok Sabha seats—both previously represented by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya—after BSP and SP joined hands to defeat the BJP. The party would be looking to undo the damage by defeating the combined Opposition's candidates.
In politically and communally sensitive Kairana, the BJP has fielded former MP Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka Singh. She faces stiff competition from Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan (former BSP MP from Kairana in 2009) who is also supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and also claims the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Mriganka also contested the Assembly elections in Kairana but lost heavily to Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan, who is the son of party's former MP Munawar Khan.
Kairana parliamentary constituency has five Assembly segments: Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district. According to the Election Commission, there are 16.09 lakh voters in Kairana: 8.73 lakh male voters and 7.36 lakh female voters. Noorpur Assembly constituency has 3.06 lakh voters.
Similarly, the by-election to Noorpur Assembly seat was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan in a road accident in February. The BJP has fielded Avani Singh, the wife of the deceased MLA as its candidate, while the Samajwadi Party has given a ticket to Naeemul Hasan.
The bypolls in both seats were marred by controversy over malfunctioning EVMs, election malpractices, while the troubles of the parties were compounded by a low voter turnout.
At the end of polling, Kairana Lok Sabha constituency recorded a polling percentage of 54.17, while in Noorpur Assembly constituency, the figure was 61 percent, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Ramesh Chandra Rai, said.
Malfunctions were reported in 384 VVPAT (Vote Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines. Of this 29 were in Noorpur (Bijnor). Apart from this, three EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) also malfunctioned in Shamli. Following these reports, the Election Commission ordered repolling in 73 booths of Kairana Parliamentary constituency on Wednesday, which saw a 61 percent voter turnout.
With inputs from agencies
Through Kairana results, Sugarcane farmers expressed their anger against govt, says Akhilesh
The farmers of the sugarcane belt were trying to raise their voices for a long time but to no avail. They were talking about other issues when the farmers were dying. This was their way to send a message to those in power ," Akhilesh said.
People rejected BJP's divisive politics, says Akhilesh Yadav
"The BJP tried its best to take the narrative of these election in another direction. But the people showed them that ultimately ground issues matter. The people of the two constituencies showed them that sugarcane prices, unemployment, and issues of development matter," Akhilesh said.
Akhilesh Yadav addresses press conference after Noorpur, Kairana win
"I will call this the win of communal harmony, samajwad and the win of the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh ji," Akhilesh said. He also thanked the voters for bracing the heat to come out and vote for the Opposition candidates.
BJP's divisive agenda defeated in their own laboratory: Akhilesh Yadav's jibe on saffron party after Kairana, Noorpur win
"Congratulations to the people, activists, candidates and all united parties of Kairana and Noorpur! The defeat of the ruling party in Kairana is the defeat of their politics that divides the country in their own laboratory. This is the beginning of the victory of the people who believe in unity and the end of egoistic power." Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.
KAIRANA: Even Narendra Modi's might couldn't prevent victory of love and communal harmony, says Tabassum Hassan
NOORPUR: Celebrations outside Samajwadi Party office after party's win
In Kairana, coming together of Jats and Muslims suggests communalism can only be pushed so far
It is possible to read the Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat at the hands of Rashtriya Lok Dal in the bypolls to the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency in several ways. It demonstrates that vanquishing the united Opposition is a gargantuan task for the BJP. It also testifies to Modi’s magic waning. But above all, Kairana underscores the perils of stoking expectations and spinning dreams that are impossible to realise.
Yet, none of these factors are as important as a large section of Kairana’s voters uniting to counter the phenomenon of everyday communalism, a term which academicians Sudha Pai and Sajjan Kumar have coined to explain the ease with which the BJP turns every election into a Hindu-Muslim contest and wins. Kairana has, however, shown Jats and Muslims — despite being pitted against each other after the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots — sinking their differences to overcome the severe socio-economic implications that everyday communalism spawns.
Read the full article here
KAIRANA: BJP candidate Mriganka Singh accepts defeat
Mriganka Singh, the BJP candidate for Kairana Lok Sabha constituency has accepted her defeat.
In the politically and communally sensitive Kairana, the BJP had fielded former MP Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka Singh. She faced stiff competition from Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan (former BSP MP from Kairana in 2009) who was also supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and also claimed the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Mriganka also contested the Assembly elections in Kairana but lost heavily to Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan, who is the son of party's former MP Munawar Khan.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
KAIRANA: Jinnah haara, ganna jeeta, says RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary
Speaking to ANI, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary said the results have show that 'Jinnah haara, ganna jeeta' [Jinnah has lost, sugarcane (farmers) have won]. "We would like to thank all parties who supported us, thank Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji, Rahul ji, Sonia ji, CPIM, AAP and others. Jinnah hara, Ganna jeeta," he said on RLD leading the Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls.
Noorpur : SP's winning candidate Naeem Ul Hasan talks to media after winning
Video input by Zaheer Khan, 101Reporters
KAIRANA
Gangoh and Nakur update
Trend result after round 21 of counting:
RLD - 1,75,416
BJP - 1,38,032
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
KAIRANA
Shamli update:
Tabassum Hasan: 3,60,821
Mriganka: 3,17,190
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
NOORPUR: Samajwadi Party wins by 6,678 votes
KAIRANA: Tabassum Hasan still ahead with 5,43,394 votes after 14 rounds of counting
"After 14 rounds of counting, 5,43,394 votes have been registered. Out of this, 2,86,705 votes are accounted for Tabassum Hasan. Now, there are total 24 rounds of counting, with 10 still left. In Nakur and Gangoh Assembly segments there are a few more rounds of counting left," said Shamli District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh.
Input by Sarfaraz Ali/101Reporters
KAIRANA: 'Will win by a huge margin,' says Tabassum Hasan
"BJP were claiming Jats were with them, but it turned out to be true. We will win by a huge margin. It will be good when Muslims get their representation in the Parliament from Uttar Pradesh. BJP ignored important issues in Kairana. This has cleared the path for how it will turn out in 2019 too," RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan told CNN-News18.
NOORPUR: After round 22 of counting, SP ahead of BJP at 85,020 votes
Following 22 rounds of counting, Samajwadi Party continued to maintain a steady lead over the BJP. It has 85,020 votes while BJP is still trailing at 74,470 votes.
Input by Sachin Johri/101Reporters
NOORPUR: Samajwadi Party leading by 10,208 votes
After 20 rounds of counting, the Samajwadi Party is currently leading by 10,208 votes in the Noorpur Assembly constituency, reported ANI.
KAIRANA: RLD leading by 41,391 votes
According to ANI, RLD's Tabassum Hasan is currently leading by 41,391 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh after 13 rounds of counting.
KAIRANA: Tabassum Hasan leading at 1,91,529 votes after nine rounds of counting
RLD's Tabassum Hasan is leading in Kairana after nine rounds of counting with 1,91,529 votes, while BJP's Mriganka Singh is trailing at 1,64,604 votes.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
NOORPUR: After 15th round, Samajwadi Party ahead by 4,541 votes
After 15 rounds of counting, the BJP is still trailing behind the Samajwadi Party at 52,350 votes as compared to the latter's 56,891 votes. SP's Naeem Ul Hasan is leading by 4,541 votes.
Input by Sachin Johri/101Reporters
KAIRANA: 'Victory of truth,' says RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan
Leading candidate in the Kairana bypolls, RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan called it a victory of truth and said it paved a path for a united Opposition in 2019, reported CNN-News18. "This is the victory of truth. I still stand by what I said. There has been a conspiracy and we do not want any future elections to be conducted on EVM machines. The path for united Opposition is clear in 2019," she said.
NOORPUR: After 14th round, Samajwadi Party ahead with 53,771 votes
After 14 rounds of counting, the BJP is still trailing behind the Samajwadi Party at 48,589 votes as compared to the latter's 53,771 votes.
Input by Zaheer Khan/101Reporters
NOORPUR: Samajwadi Party ahead after 11 rounds
After 13 rounds of counting, Samajwadi Party is currently leading with 44,872 votes while BJP is trailing at 50,180 votes.
Input by Sachin Johri/101Reporters
KAIRANA: RLD's Tabassum Hasan leading with 66.47% of votes after 9 rounds of counting
After nine rounds of counting in the Kairana (UP) Lok Sabha seat, RLD received 66.47 percent of the votes (46,909 votes) while BJP's Mriganka Singh received 31.13 percent (21,970 votes).
Input by Mahesh Kumar/101Reporters
KAIRANA: RLD's Tabassum Hasan leads with 53.22% of votes after 8 rounds of counting
After eight rounds of counting in the Kairana (UP) Lok Sabha seat, RLD received 53.22 percent of the votes while BJP's Mriganka Singh received 44.69 percent.
Input by Mahesh Kumar/101Reporters
KAIRANA: RLD's Tabassum Hasan leads with 64.91% of votes after 7 rounds of counting
After seven rounds of counting in the Kairana (UP) Lok Sabha seat, RLD received 64.91 percent of the votes while BJP's Mriganka Singh received 32.65 percent.
Input by Mahesh Kumar/101Reporters
KAIRANA: Visual of tabulation sheet after six rounds of counting
After six rounds of counting in Kairana Lok Sabha seat, RLD received 64.97 percent percent of the votes while BJP's Mriganka Singh received 32.59 percent.
Input by Mahesh Kumar/101Reporters
KAIRANA: RLD leads with 41,585 votes in Nakur Vidhan Sabha segment
As per the latest update, the RLD's Tabassum Hasan is currently leading in the Nakur Assembly segment with 41,585 votes while BJP's Mriganka Singh is trailing with 20,369 votes, after eight rounds of counting.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
KAIRANA: Visual of tabulation sheet after five rounds of counting
After five rounds of counting in Kairana Lok Sabha seat, RLD received 58.13 percent of the votes while BJP's Mriganka Singh received 39.96 percent.
Input by Mahesh Kumar/101Reporters
KAIRANA: After seven rounds of counting, RLD leading in Nakur Vidhan Sabha
RLD is currently leading with 35,449 votes from the Nakur Assembly segment in Kairana, while the BJP is trailing at 17,832 votes.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
WATCH: BJP candidate in Noorpur Avni Singh confident of victory
BJP candidate for Noorpur, Avni Singh, said that she is confident of winning from the Assembly seat. However, after five rounds of counting, Naeem Ul Hasan of Samajwadi Party was leading with 4,385 votes.
Video by Zaheer Khan/101Reporters
KAIRANA: After three rounds of counting, RLD leading at over 55,000 votes
Following the third round of counting, RLD's Tabassum Hasan has garnered 55,082 votes while BJP candidate Mriganka Singh is trailing at 45,300 votes.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
KAIRANA: Tabassum Hasan leading by 30,085 votes
According to News18 Hindi, RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan is leading in Kairana by 30,085 votes after the fourth round of counting. BJP's Mriganka Singh received 15,095 votes.
KAIRANA: Tabassum Hasan leads with 13,300 votes
RLD's Tabassum Hasan is currently leading with 13,300 with BJP's Mriganka Singh trailing at 9,016 votes.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
KAIRANA: Tabassum Hasan leading with 4,761 votes
Tabassum Hasan, the RLD contestant from Kairana constituency, is leading with 4,761 votes.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
NOORPUR: Samajwadi Party leading after five rounds of counting
Naeem Ul Hasan of Samajwadi Party leading in Noorpur Assembly seat after the fifth round with 4,385 votes.
Input by Zaheer Khan/101Reporters
Kairana: Why the bypoll is a legacy war between two families
Since the early 1990s. the families of Hukum Singh and Munawwar Hassan have been locked in a see-saw tussle for Kairana in Uttar Pradesh. Even after their deaths, their political legacies have been handed over to people from their families for the last two decades. Since 1991, every Kairana MLA has been from either of these two families, according to News18. Hassan passed away in a road accident in Haryana’s Palwal in 2008. Singh passed away 10 years later of a prolonged illness. But the rivalry didn’t die with them.
KAIRANA: First round of counting complete, RLD leading
Shamli collector Indra Vijay Singh informed the media that the first round of counting has been completed with tabulation underway. "Congress candidate Tabassum Hasan has received 3,700 votes and BJP's Mriganka Singh has received 3,746 votes," he siad.
KAIRANA: RLD leading with over 3,000 votes
RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan is leading in Kairana with over 3,000 votes.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
KAIRANA: BJP's Mriganaka Singh leading
BJP's Mriganaka Singh is leading with 46 votes from Thana Bhawan.
Input from Sarfaraz Ali/101Reporters
NOORPUR: Samajwadi Party leading with 3,321 votes
Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Naeem Ul Hasan is currently leading in the Noorpur seat with 3,321.
Input by Sachin Johri/101Reporters
KAIRANA: RLD's Tabassum Hassan leading
As per early trends, joint opposition candidate Tabassum Hasan, contesting on a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket, for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat is leading.
Input by Gaurav Mishra/101Reporters
KAIRANA: BJP's Mriganka Singh leading in early trends
According to News18, BJP candidate Mriganka Singh is leading in early trends. Kairana is one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and is located in the western region of the state.
NOORPUR: Samajwadi Party's Naeem Ul Hasan leading after second round of counting
After the second round pf counting, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Noorpur, Naeem Ul Hasan is leading.
Input by Zaheer Khan/101Reporters
NOORPUR: Naeem Ul Hasan leading with 1,246 votes
Naeem Ul Hasan, who is contesting on the Samajwadi Party ticket from the Noorpur Assembly seat, is leading with 1,264 votes.
Input by Zaheer Khan/101Reporters
Counting of votes for Kairana, Noorpur seats begins
Counting of votes for the crucial Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh has begun on Thursday. The results of these seats are important for both the BJP and the Opposition. While the saffron party needs to prove that it hasn't lost its magic of the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, all eyes will be on the combined Opposition candidates in the fray to see if they uproot the BJP.
Counting today for 10 Assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats
The counting of votes for 10 Assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats across 10 states will be held on Thursday. The seats had gone to polls on 28 May.
The Lok Sabha seats include Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Palghar, and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and the sole parliamentary constituency in Nagaland. The Assembly consituencies are Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Shahkot (Punjab), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal).
Kairana counting to take place in Saharanpur, Noorpur's in Bijnor
The counting for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat will be done at Saharanpur while for the Noorpur Vidhan Sabha seat, counting will take place in Bijnor. It is scheduled to start at 8 am.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
Voting held in Kairana on 28 May; re-polling in 73 booths on Wednesday
Voting for the Kairana Lok Sabha seat was held on 28 May and re-polling on Wednesday due to dysfunction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), VVPAT machine at 73 booths.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
Counting of votes in Kairana, Noorpur today at 8 am
The outcome of the Kairana bye-election on Thursday will show if the ruling BJP manages to break its losing streak this year in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls or hands over a hat-trick to the Opposition. The counting of votes for the Noorpur Assembly constituency in the state will also be taken up on Thursday. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.
Updates for 31 May, 2018 begin here
BJP's Avani Singh in contest with SP's Naeemul Hasan in Noorpur seat
In Noorpur by-election, the main contest is between BJP and Samajwadi Party. The BJP has fielded Avani Singh, the wife of the deceased MLA from the seat Lokendra Singh Chauhan as its candidate, while the Samajwadi Party has given a ticket to Naeemul Hasan. The polls were necessitated after the death o Chauhan.
Mriganka had lost Assembly seat in Kairana
Mriganka had also contested the Assembly elections in Kairana in 2017 but she lost heavily to Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan, who is the son of party's former MP Munawar Khan.
Polling in two seats marred by controversy, low polling percentage
The bypolls in both seats were marred by controversy over malfunctioning EVMs, election malpractices, while the troubles of the parties were compounded by a low voter turnout.
At the end of polling, Kairana Lok Sabha constituency recorded a polling percentage of 54.17, while in Noorpur Assembly constituency, the figure was 61 percent, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Ramesh Chandra Rai, said.
Moreover, malfunctions were reported in 384 VVPAT (Vote Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines. Of this 29 were in Noorpur (Bijnor). Apart from this, three EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) also malfunctioned in Shamli. Following these reports, repolling was conducted at 73 polling booths in Kairana on Wednesday, with 61 percent voter turnout.
Counting to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes will start from 8 am in both the constituencies on Thursday. The results are expected to be out by late afternoon.
Uttar Pradesh bypolls: Comeback for BJP or hat trick for Opposition?
All eyes will be on the Kairana Lok Sabha seat and Noorpur Assembly constituency as counting is set to begin in a few hours. The outcome of the polls is crucial for both, the BJP and the Opposition. While the saffron party needs to prove that the mandate is pro-incumbency in Uttar Pradesh, all eyes will be on the combined Opposition candidates in the fray to see if they can uproot the BJP.
Earlier in March, the saffron party had suffered defeats in the bypolls held in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats after two opposition parties – BSP and SP – joined hands. The united opposition will treat the bypolls as a pilot project, which if successful, will surely be replicated in 2019 to stop the BJP from coming back to power.
Kairana: Why do Muslims matter for the Opposition?
On 21 May, a week before the Kairana bypoll, Samajwadi Party’s MLA in Kairana, Nahid Hassan, drove to Gangoh in Saharanpur district to sit down with the Uttar Pradesh Congress vice-president Imran Masood, according to News18. The two leaders, who do not see eye-to-eye, were brought together by the Gujjar-Muslim activists from Saharanpur who were worried that a divide between Gujjar and Sheikh Muslims in Kairana would end up helping the BJP. The reason Muslims are important for the Opposition is that Masood holds sway over Muslim voters in two of Kairana’s Assembly segments – Nakur and Gangoh – which fall within the Saharanpur district. For the Samajwadi Party and the RLD, the Congress strongman is a valuable asset.