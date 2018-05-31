UP by election results LIVE updates: After the Kairana and Noorpur results, Akhilesh Yadav said that this was the win of communal harmony, socialism and the win of the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh. He also thanked the voters for bracing the heat to come out and vote for the Opposition candidates.

RLD's Tabassum Hasan is all set to become the only Muslim MP from Uttar Pradesh since 2014 as she established an unassailable lead over BJP's Mriganka Singh. Muslims are a sizeable population in Western Uttar Pradesh, the region where Kairana seat falls.

As trends predicted a win for RLD's Tabassum Hasan in Kairana, she took to Twitter to hit out on the rival BJP. Hasan said that the Kairana result shows that all of Narendra Modi's show of strength and could not save Kairana from being taken over by the forces of love, peace and communal harmony.

Mriganka Singh, the BJP candidate for Kairana Lok Sabha constituency has accepted her defeat. In the politically and communally sensitive Kairana, the BJP had fielded former MP Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka Singh. She faced stiff competition from Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan (former BSP MP from Kairana in 2009) who was also supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and also claimed the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Mriganka also contested the Assembly elections in Kairana but lost heavily to Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan, who is the son of party's former MP Munawar Khan.

The Samajwadi Party has won the Noorpur Assembly seat by 6,678 votes. Meanwhile, RLD's Tabassum Hasan is leading in Kairana by margin of 45,322 votes.

RLD's Tabassum Hasan is currently leading by 41,391 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh after 13 rounds of counting while in Noorpur, after 20 rounds of counting, the Samajwadi Party is currently leading by 10,208 votes.

RLD's Tabassum Hasan is leading in Kairana after nine rounds of counting with 1,91,529 votes, while BJP's Mriganka Singh is trailing at 1,64,604 votes. Meanwhile, in Noorpur, the BJP is still trailing behind the Samajwadi Party after 15 rounds of counting at 52,350 votes as compared to the latter's 56,891 votes. Samajwadi Party's Naeem Ul Hasan is leading by 4,541 votes.

RLD-SP candidate Tabassum Hasan widened her lead over BJP’s Mriganka Singh in the Kairana Lok Sabha by-election and is ahead by over 10,000 votes, as per News18.

After nine rounds of counting in the Kairana (UP) Lok Sabha seat, RLD received 66.47 percent of the votes (46,909 votes) while BJP's Mriganka Singh received 31.13 percent (21,970 votes).

After seven rounds of counting in the Kairana (UP) Lok Sabha seat, RLD received 64.91 percent of the votes while BJP's Mriganka Singh received 32.65 percent.

According to News18 Hindi, RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan is leading in Kairana by 30,085 votes after the fourth round of counting. BJP's Mriganka Singh received 15,095 votes.

Tabassum Hasan, the RLD contestant from Kairana constituency, is currently leading with 4,761 votes. She has secured 13,300 votes as per the latest updates. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party is still leading in Noorpur Assembly seat.

RLD's Tabassum Hasan is leading over 3,000 votes in early trends in UP's Kairana, while Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Naeem Ul Hasan is currently ahead in the Noorpur seat with 3,321 votes.

Naeem Ul Hasan, who is contesting on the Samajwadi Party ticket from the Noorpur Assembly seat, is leading with 1,264 votes. Counting of votes began on Thursday at 8 am.

Counting of votes for the crucial Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh has begun on Thursday. While the saffron party needs to prove that it hasn't lost its magic of the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, all eyes will be on the combined Opposition candidates in the fray to see if they uproot the BJP.

In Kairana (UP), the grand alliance against BJP is at play, with the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party supporting the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Tabassum Hassan, who had won in 2009 on a BSP ticket, against BJP’s Mriganka Singh, daughter of BJP winner in 2014 Hukum Singh whose death necessitated the bypoll.

Counting of votes for the crucial Kairana and Noorpur Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be taken up Thursday. The results of these seats are important for both the BJP and the Opposition. While the saffron party needs to prove that it hasn't lost its magic of the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, all eyes will be on the combined Opposition candidates in the fray to see if they uproot the BJP.

Recently, the BJP was forced to bite the dust in its own bastion Gorakhpur as well as Phulpur Lok Sabha seats—both previously represented by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya—after BSP and SP joined hands to defeat the BJP. The party would be looking to undo the damage by defeating the combined Opposition's candidates.

In politically and communally sensitive Kairana, the BJP has fielded former MP Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka Singh. She faces stiff competition from Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan (former BSP MP from Kairana in 2009) who is also supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and also claims the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Mriganka also contested the Assembly elections in Kairana but lost heavily to Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan, who is the son of party's former MP Munawar Khan.

Kairana parliamentary constituency has five Assembly segments: Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district. According to the Election Commission, there are 16.09 lakh voters in Kairana: 8.73 lakh male voters and 7.36 lakh female voters. Noorpur Assembly constituency has 3.06 lakh voters.

Similarly, the by-election to Noorpur Assembly seat was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan in a road accident in February. The BJP has fielded Avani Singh, the wife of the deceased MLA as its candidate, while the Samajwadi Party has given a ticket to Naeemul Hasan.

The bypolls in both seats were marred by controversy over malfunctioning EVMs, election malpractices, while the troubles of the parties were compounded by a low voter turnout.

At the end of polling, Kairana Lok Sabha constituency recorded a polling percentage of 54.17, while in Noorpur Assembly constituency, the figure was 61 percent, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Ramesh Chandra Rai, said.

Malfunctions were reported in 384 VVPAT (Vote Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines. Of this 29 were in Noorpur (Bijnor). Apart from this, three EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) also malfunctioned in Shamli. Following these reports, the Election Commission ordered repolling in 73 booths of Kairana Parliamentary constituency on Wednesday, which saw a 61 percent voter turnout.

With inputs from agencies