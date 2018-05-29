You are here:
Kairana bypolls 2018: EC orders repolling on Wednesday at 73 booths after reports of technical snag in EVMs

Politics IANS May 29, 2018 16:52:57 IST

Lucknow: The Election Commission (EC) has ordered repolling on Wednesday at 73 polling booths in Kairana parliamentary constituency where technical snags in EVMs-VVPATs were reported during the by-election on Monday, an official said.

Representational image. PTI

Both the Opposition and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had alleged that the electronic voting machines at these polling booths were faulty and that could have a bearing on the free and fair outcome of the balloting.

Repolling will be held on 30 May between 7 am and 5 pm, during which 80,000 voters are likely to exercise their franchise.

Repolling will be held in 23 polling stations at Nakur, 44 in Gangoh and one at Thana Bhawan in Saharanpur and five in Shamli.

A total of 54 percent polling was recorded on Monday in Kairana seat, which fell vacant with the death of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hukum Singh. In 2014, 73 percent voting was recorded.


