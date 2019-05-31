Kailash Choudhary, Minister of State, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: BJP leader pulled off one of the biggest upsets in LS polls

The 40-year-old Kailash Choudhary was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He is a BJP leader who managed to pull off one of the most unexpected upsets in the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Choudhary defeated former BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son and Congress candidate in Barmer, Manvendra Singh, by a massive margin of over three lakh votes.

Singh was expected to win in Barmer because of his father's long association with the constituency.

Choudhary was chosen as the BJP candidate for Barmer despite losing in the Rajasthan Assembly polls held in December.

He was the president of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Rajasthan and was earlier an MLA from Baytu in Rajasthan.