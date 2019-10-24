Kaij Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kaij Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Beed district — Kaij.

Constituency Name—Kaij

Constituency Number—232

District Name—Beed

Total Electors—361488

Female Electors—172211

Male Electors—189276

Third Gender—1

Reserved—Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections–In 2014, BJP's Thombre Sangeeta Vijayprakash won the seat receiving 1,06,834 votes against NCP's Namita Akshay Mundada 64,113 votes. In 2009, Dr Sou Vimaltai Nandkishor Mundada of NCP won with 1,10,452 votes against BJP's Netke Venkatrao Ramrao who secured 66,188 votes.

In 2019, BJP is fielding Namita against NCP's P Alias RS Sathe and Parmeshwar Sitaram Udar of Bahujan Samaj Party.

