Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Kagal profile: NCP's Mushrif Hasan Miyalal defends turf against BSP's Ravindra Tukaram Kamble

Kagal Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Kolhapur district — Hatkanangle.

Constituency Name—Kagal

Constituency Number—273

District Name—Kolhapur

Total Electors—322469

Female Electors—159852

Male Electors—162616

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections— The incumbent MLA and the NCP candidate, Mushrif Hasan Miyalal has consistently won assembly elections held since 1999.

In 2014, Hasan secured a majority of 1, 23,626 against Shiv Sena candidate Ghatage Sanjay Anandrao’s 117692 votes.

In 2009, Hasan won by 1, 04,241 votes against independent candidate Sanjaysinh (Dada) Sadashivrao Mandalik’s 57,829 votes for the seat.

In 2004, Hasan secured 79,533 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Ghatage Sanjay Anandrao’s 78,408 votes and won the seat.

In 1999, Hasan won the seat by securing 67,610 votes against Congress candidate Anandrao’s 64,729 votes.

In 2019, the candidates contesting in the election are Mushrif Hasan Miyalal of NCP, Ravindra Tukaram Kamble of BSP, and Sanjay Anandrao Ghatge of Shiv Sena.

