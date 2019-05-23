Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Kadapa Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 15:11:54 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
YSRCP Y.S. Avinash Reddy 147,473 Votes 63% Votes
TDP Adinarayana Reddy Chadipirala 78,169 Votes 33% Votes
NOTA Nota 2,850 Votes 1% Votes
INC Gundlakunta Sreeramulu 2,275 Votes 1% Votes
CPI Gujjula Eswaraiah 1,068 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Sriramachandra Singareddy 964 Votes 0% Votes
IND R. Venu Gopal 355 Votes 0% Votes
AYCP Anna Sivachandra Reddy 263 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gona Purushottam Reddy 205 Votes 0% Votes
IND P S S Reddy 173 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nyamatulla Shaik 146 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Pedakala Varalakshmi 130 Votes 0% Votes
ANC Ameen Peeran 114 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jakku Chennakrishna Reddy 94 Votes 0% Votes
NVCP C S N Reddy 79 Votes 0% Votes
RAP Putha Lakshmi Reddy 55 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Kadapa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 1,550,440 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 606195

Male electors: 583,320

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Pulivendla, Jammalamadugu, Badvel (SC), Kadapa, Mydukur, Proddatur, Kamalapuram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency was a stronghold of Congress till 2011. Brother of former chief minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy, YS Vivekananda Reddy was the MP here from 1999 to 2004. His nephew YS Jaganmohan Reddy won in 2009. In 2011, re-elections were held and Jaganmohan Reddy represented his new party YSRC. He won with a margin of 67.15 percent. In 2014 YSRC candidate Avinash Reddy won the election.

Demographics: A part of Rayalaseema region, this constituency will be the focal point in 2019 elections. Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSRC has fortified its presence in the region over the past three elections. But TDP plans to make inroads and has pitched senior politician Adinarayana Reddy.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:11:54 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile