Kadapa Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kadapa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 1,550,440 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 606195

Male electors: 583,320

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Pulivendla, Jammalamadugu, Badvel (SC), Kadapa, Mydukur, Proddatur, Kamalapuram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency was a stronghold of Congress till 2011. Brother of former chief minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy, YS Vivekananda Reddy was the MP here from 1999 to 2004. His nephew YS Jaganmohan Reddy won in 2009. In 2011, re-elections were held and Jaganmohan Reddy represented his new party YSRC. He won with a margin of 67.15 percent. In 2014 YSRC candidate Avinash Reddy won the election.

Demographics: A part of Rayalaseema region, this constituency will be the focal point in 2019 elections. Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSRC has fortified its presence in the region over the past three elections. But TDP plans to make inroads and has pitched senior politician Adinarayana Reddy.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.