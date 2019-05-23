Co-presented by


Kachchh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Vinodbhai Chavda from BJP wins

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 18:20:00 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Chavda Vinod Lakhamshi 627,634 Votes 62% Votes
INC Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari 327,063 Votes 32% Votes
NOTA Nota 18,257 Votes 2% Votes
BMP Maheshwari Devjibhai Vachhiyabhai 9,975 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Lakhubhai Vaghela 7,306 Votes 1% Votes
IND Meghval Bhimjibhai Bhikhabhai 5,716 Votes 1% Votes
IND Maru Manisha Bharat 4,922 Votes 0% Votes
HND Chavda Pravinbhai Chanabhai 2,126 Votes 0% Votes
IND Babulal Amarshi Vaghela 2,111 Votes 0% Votes
RPOP Sondarva Baluben Maheshbhai 1,671 Votes 0% Votes
NAICP Dhirubhai Babulal Shrimali 1,576 Votes 0% Votes
Kachchh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 15,33,782 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 727439

Male electors: 8,06,343

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier a de-reserved constituency before delimitation in 2008. Assembly segment Morbi was earlier part of Rajkot constituency till 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Abdasa, Mandvi, Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC), Rapar, Morbi.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has remained a BJP bastion since 1996. Veteran party leader Gadhavi Pushpadan Shambhudan was the MP till 2009. Poonam Vejibhai Jat won the seat in 2009. She was succeeded by BJP’s Vinod Lakhamashi Chavda, who defeated Congress’ Dinesh Parmar by more than 2.3 lakh votes.

Demographics: It covers the entire Kachchh district and parts of Rajkot district. Though a Hindu majority district, Kachchh has a population of nearly 4.42 lakh Muslims. It has an SC population of 2,58,859 people.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 18:20:00 IST

