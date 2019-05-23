Kachchh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Vinodbhai Chavda from BJP is leading with 57.3% votes at 4:11 PM

Kachchh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 15,33,782 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 727439

Male electors: 8,06,343

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier a de-reserved constituency before delimitation in 2008. Assembly segment Morbi was earlier part of Rajkot constituency till 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Abdasa, Mandvi, Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC), Rapar, Morbi.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has remained a BJP bastion since 1996. Veteran party leader Gadhavi Pushpadan Shambhudan was the MP till 2009. Poonam Vejibhai Jat won the seat in 2009. She was succeeded by BJP’s Vinod Lakhamashi Chavda, who defeated Congress’ Dinesh Parmar by more than 2.3 lakh votes.

Demographics: It covers the entire Kachchh district and parts of Rajkot district. Though a Hindu majority district, Kachchh has a population of nearly 4.42 lakh Muslims. It has an SC population of 2,58,859 people.

