‘Kaan ka kachcha’ to ‘more interested in his dog’: Who said what about Rahul Gandhi when they left Congress?

New Delhi: Recently, a BJP leader described the Congress as a sinking ship, and so it seems as several high-profile old loyalists of the Grand Old party have taken flight, some to join the saffron fold. The latest in the long litany is veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Azad, in a scathing letter, has castigated Congress top brass, especially Rahul Gandhi, squarely blaming the latter for having decimated the party. His words find an echo with several others before him.

Ghulam Nabi Azad: In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, he describes Rahul Gandhi as ‘childish’. Azad says that there was ‘remote control model’ during the times of the UPA government at the Centre and that now it had come to be applied to the party. “While you are just a nominal figurehead all the important decisions were being taken by Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs,” Azad wrote.

Hardik Patel: The Patidar leader from Gujarat exited the Congress this May. He too had similar things to say about Rahul Gandhi. Patel picked at Rahul Gandhi’s frequent foreign visits too.

“A lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the Congress party’s senior ledership. Whenever our country faced challenges and when the Congress needed leadership, Congress leaders were enjoying abroad,” Patel said while resigning.

In what would remind one of the Himanta Biswa Sarma when he had resigned from the Congress, Patel wrote: “When I met top leaders, they seemed distracted by their mobile phones and other issues as opposed to listening to issues concerning Gujarat.”

Senior leaders in Gujarat are more interested in ensuring that “visiting leaders get their chicken sandwiches” than engaging with people during yatras, Patel had added.

Kuldeep Bishnoi: In an interview to News18, Bishnoi too had blamed Rahul Gandhi and his “coterie” for having ruined the Congress, alleging that Rahul Gandhi does not stand by his people.

“People have no faith in the leadership. Me, Jyoti, RPN, and Sachin (Pilot) were all Team Rahul. He did not stand by his team. Sachin should have had the post of CM and he made Gehlot CM. In MP, he did not give Jyotiraditya his due and made Kamal Nath CM. Jitin Prasada should have been made state chief of UP, the post was given to someone else and the same happened to me in Haryana. We were demoralised. Rahul could not stand by his people. I think he is ‘kaan ka kachcha’ (gullible) and could not take decisions like Indira Gandhi. A leader gives strength to his people.”

Jaiveer Shergill: One of the youngest spokespersons of the Congress, at 39, had resigned from the party earlier this month. The grievance again smacked of high-headedness of the Gandhis.

In a letter, he said he was not able to meet any of the Gandhis for over a year.

“The decision-making of the Congress party is not in sync with the ground reality anymore. I’ve been seeking time from Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for more than a year, but we are not welcomed in the office,” Jaiveer Shergill had said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma: Who can forget the famous ‘Pidi’ incident that led Sarma to break ranks with the party.

After having left the party, Sarma has recounted that meeting with Rahul Gandhi several times. He recalls how he had gone to meet the party leader, along with Tarun Gogoi, CP Joshi, and Late Anjan Datta to discuss the 2016 Assam assembly elections.

“But during the meeting, I have seen that Rahul is not very interested in the meeting from the very beginning. He was playing with the dog.. anyway, at some point of time, we were served with tea and biscuits, the dog went up to the table and pick up one biscuit from the plate, So Rahul looked at me and started smiling and so I was thinking that’s why is he smiling, I waited with my cup thinking that Rahul will push the calling bell and ask someone change the plate.”

He said that after waiting for 5 minutes, he saw the rest of the leaders taking the biscuits from the same plate.

