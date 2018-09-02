You are here:
K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses TRS rally on outskirts of Hyderabad; venue, nearby areas take on pink hue

Politics FP Staff Feb 14, 2019 15:30:25 IST

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday addressed a public meeting christened 'Pragathi Nivedana' or progress report on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Image courtesy: Twitter/trspartyonline

Chief Minister and TRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao will address the public meeting christened 'Pragathi Nivedana' or progress report at Kongara Kalan at Ibrahimpatnam on Hyderabad's outskirts He will be reaching the venue after presiding over a state Cabinet meeting, which is likely to decide on the dissolution of the state Assembly. Dinesh Akula/101Reporters

Rao had reached the venue after presiding over a state cabinet meeting. The meet was held amid speculation that the TRS may go for early polls. Dinesh Akula/101Reporters

The cabinet is expected to decide on offering some major sops for various sections of the people. At the meeting, Rao will highlight the achievements of his government in the last four years. Dinesh Akula/101Reporters

During the rally, Rao slammed Chandrababu Naidu, the former chief minister, and said that during his tenure, people faced difficulties due to high power tariffs. He also appealed to people in the state not to become 'slaves' of Delhi-based parties. Dinesh Akula/101Reporters

The city has been painted pink by the TRS by putting up banners, flags, Rao's cut-outs, billboards, balloons and festoons on all roads leading towards the venue and at all intersections. Dineshh Akula/101Reporters

The TRS has put up banners, flags, KCR's cut-outs, billboards, balloons and festoons on roads leading towards the venue, turning the nearby areas pink. Dineshh Akula/101Reporters

Carrying pink flags and wearing pink scarves, the party workers reached the venue in a show of strength. TRS claims that 25 lakh people will turn up for the meeting, which, according to them, will be the biggest mobilisation of people by any political party in the country. Dinesh Akula/101Reporters

Carrying pink flags and wearing pink scarves, party workers reached the venue in a show of strength. Dinesh Akula/101Reporters

Telangana minister and KCR's son KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR was present in the rally. A KTR supporter showed off his admiration for the leader through his hairdo. Dinesh Akula/101Reporters" width="680" height="400" /> Telangana minister and KCR's son KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR was present in the rally. A KTR supporter showed off his admiration for the leader through his hairdo. Dinesh Akula/101Reporters

Telangana minister and KCR's son KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR was present at the rally. A KTR supporter showed off his admiration for the leader through his haircut. Dinesh Akula/101Reporters

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 15:30:25 IST

