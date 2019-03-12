K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS conspired with BJP to influence EC's decision to hold Telangana polls in single phase, alleges TDP

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party on Monday questioned the Lok Sabha poll schedule of Andhra Pradesh and accused Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) of influencing the Election Commission with the help of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Andhra Pradesh unit president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao in an open letter to KCR said, "You have forced the central government to conduct elections in advance. But we will still run like a racehorse like Usain Bolt in the coming elections."

Rao also accused KCR's party Telangana Rashtra Samithi of helping Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

"You are spending Telangana peoples' money for Jagan Mohan Reddy. Jagan has been listening to you at every point from the selection of his party candidates to handing over B-forms. But, you can't change an iota of Andhra Pradesh politics. Is it not a fact that you are sending Rs 2,000 crore to Jagan for elections who has no courage to face the TDP in Andhra Pradesh?" Rao said in the letter.

He also claimed that chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is working hard for the development of Andhra Pradesh, as future of five crore Telugu people’s is his responsibility.

"IT secretary Vijayanand and RTGS CEO Ahmad Babu categorically expressed that the data is safe. Isn’t your special interest going to protect your friend Jagan Mohan Reddy even after the government of Andhra Pradesh is ready for a forensic test if anybody has any doubts?" he stated

"Don’t you know all the parties including national and regional have a system to secure membership details? Collecting data is a common thing. Can you deny that the motive of ‘Data Theft Case’ filed by your government is to make your friend Jagan Mohan Reddy happy and to damage the brand image of Chandrababu Naidu and Navyandhra?," he added.

The Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2019.

All 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on 11 April, which is also the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora announced.

The dates for the seven phases are 11 April, 18 April, 23 April, 29 April, 6 May, 12 May and 19 May. Counting of votes will be done on 23 May.

