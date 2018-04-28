K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Chennai tomorrow, meet M Karunanidhi and MK Stalin as talks of Third Front gain steam

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who announced plans of forging a non-Congress, non-BJP alternative at the Centre, will meet DMK leader M Karunanidhi and party's working president MK Stalin in Chennai on Sunday.

Rao would travel to Chennai on Sunday morning, and he said he would "most likely" stay there for the day, official sources

said.

A release from Rao's office said the chief minister would meet former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi and his son Stalin on Sunday.

Rao had recently met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda of the JD(S) in Bengaluru as part of the plans to firm up an alternative coalition to the Congress and BJP.

Alleging that the country remained backward on various fronts under Congress and BJP, Rao had announced that non-Congress, non-BJP alternative should emerge at the national level to bring about a qualitative change in politics.