Jyotiraditya Scindia says Madhya Pradesh ‘farm loans not waived in totality', claims only loans upto Rs 50,000 cancelled so far

Politics Asian News International Oct 11, 2019 13:16:40 IST

  • Kamal Nath-led Congress government has not waived loans of all farmers as it promised ahead of state polls, said senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

  • In August, in an open letter to farmers of the state, chief minister Kamal Nath said that his government has waived the loan of 20 lakh farmers

  • Ahead of Assembly elections last December, Rahul Gandhi had promised that if Congress was voted to power in farmers loans would be cancelled

Bhind: Chief minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government has not waived loans of all farmers as it promised ahead of state polls, said senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

File image of Jyotiraditya Scindia. AFP

"The farm loans have not been waived in totality. Loan of only Rs 50,000 has been waived even when we had said that loan up to Rs 2 Lakh will be waived," said Scindia. "The loans should be waived completely," he added.

In August, in an open letter to farmers of the state, chief minister Kamal Nath said that his government has waived the loan of 20 lakh farmers amounting to Rs 7,000 crore.

Ahead of the Assembly elections last December, the party president Rahul Gandhi had promised that if Congress was voted to power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, farmers' loans would be cancelled within 10 days of the new government taking over.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2019 13:16:40 IST

