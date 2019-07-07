Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns as AICC general secretary, accepts ‘people’s verdict’ and takes accountability for Lok Sabha poll loss

Amid a spate of resignations in the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday stepped down as the general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Resignations throughout the party ranks have been pouring in ever since Congress chief Rahul Gandhi stepped down on 3 July. Scindia said in a Twitter post that he submitted his resignation in acceptance of the people’s verdict in the Lok Sabha 2019 polls and taking accountability for the Congress’ loss.

Accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party. — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 7, 2019

Gandhi had resigned from his post two days after the Lok Sabha election results on 23 May.

On Sunday, Milind Deora has resigned from the post of Mumbai Congress chief, to which he was recently elected in place of Sanjay Nirupam. He stepped down in ‘solidarity’ with Gandhi. “I have suggested a three-member panel (to oversee the city party unit) and am being consulted by leaders to identify names. I look forward to play a national role to help stabilise the party. Needless to say, I will continue to guide and unite the Mumbai Congress.”

Additionally, 13 Congress and JD(S) leaders resigned in Karnataka on Saturday, putting the combine in Karnataka in jeopardy. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigned as the state Congress chief back in May.

The resignations come at a time when senior Congress leaders are examining the party rungs for Gandhi’s replacement. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has not yet found a person for the post.

In February, Scindia had taken over as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh West. He lost to BJP candidate KP Yadav in his traditional Guna seat in Madhya Pradesh by a margin of 1,25,549 votes in the recently-concluded general elections.

