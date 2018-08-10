Jyotiraditya Scindia questions pro-farmer claims of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, says CM 'is firing' at peasants

Neemuch: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday questioned the pro-farmer claims of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and called him a "kalyugi putra" who was "firing at the chest of peasants".

Scindia was speaking at the party's "parivartan rally" at Manasa in the state's Neemuch district.

"On the one hand, Chouhan claims that he is a farmer's son, but what kind of a kalyugi putra is he who is firing at the chest of peasants?" Scindia said, raking up the 6 June incident last year in Mandsaur where six farmers died in police firing during a protest.

He praised the wife of one of the deceased in the Mandsaur firing for refusing to accept the Rs one crore compensation announced by the state government.

Scindia asked Chouhan if the money could bring back the woman's dead husband and added that if it was the case, the woman would give the Madhya Pradesh chief minister the same amount in order to get her husband back.

Speaking about the Mandsaur incident, Scindia accused the state government of firing on farmers, foisting fake cases on them, and then forming an inquiry commission which went on to acquit the policemen accused of opening fire.

"People are watching all these things and time is ripe for them to ask questions to the BJP government," Scindia said.

The Guna Lok Sabha MP claimed that Chouhan's Jan Ashirwad Yatra was not garnering any public response and schoolchildren were being "forced" to attend them.

He dubbed the yatra as Chouhan's "vidai yatra" (farewell parade).

He also hit out at Chouhan for often comparing the roads of the state to that of the United States of America and said that the chief minister had no time to see the condition of Madhya Pradesh roads as he was "helicopter borne" most of the time.